BG Trade is buliding the world of Real World Assets for RWA projects to Web 3.0 World

BG Trade is buliding the world of Real World Assets for RWA projects to Web 3.0 WorldDUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BG Trade is revolutionizing the world of Real World Assets (RWA) issuance and trading with its cutting-edge platform built on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). And BGT is the MetaAsset of Web 3.0 World, backed by the value of an RWA at 1:1. By providing efficient connectivity opportunities for heterogeneous RWAs, BG Trade has established itself as the go-to platform for aggregating multi-dimensional asset investments.
The foundation of BG Trade lies in its utilization of the Ethereum Virtual Machine, ensuring seamless compatibility with the existing Ethereum ecosystem. By leveraging the power and security of the EVM, BG Trade establishes a reliable and trusted environment for users to engage in RWA transactions.
The BG Trade ecosystem encompasses a range of features and services tailored to enhance the RWA trading experience:
Launchpad: BG Trade's Launchpad serves as a launchpad for RWA projects, enabling them to conduct their token sales and Initial DEX Offerings (IDO) with ease. By providing this platform, BG Trade facilitates fundraising for RWA projects and allows them to gain exposure to a broad range of potential investors.
BGT Token Airdrops: Holders of the BGT token ($BGT) are rewarded with airdrops of upcoming tokens associated with RWAs. This exclusive benefit offers additional value and investment opportunities to BGT token holders, creating an incentive to be part of the BG Trade community.
OTC Trading: BG Trade has implemented Over-the-Counter (OTC) trading functionality, enabling users to execute large trades directly, outside of the open market. OTC trading provides privacy and minimizes market impact, offering a convenient solution for participants with substantial trading volumes.
Swap: The BG Trade platform facilitates seamless integration of assets from Web2 to Web3, ensuring users can easily transition their assets between different platforms and protocols. This feature provides users with a convenient and secure trading experience across various asset classes.
ve-Governance: BG Trade empowers its users to participate in decentralized governance and decision-making processes. By involving the community in important decisions, BG Trade ensures a fair and transparent ecosystem where all stakeholders have a voice. This inclusive approach promotes community engagement and fosters a sense of ownership within the platform.
Staking: Participants can stake their BGT tokens on the BG Trade platform, allowing them to contribute to the liquidity pool and earn income as liquidity providers. This mechanism incentivizes users to support the stability and growth of the platform while being rewarded for their contributions.
zkDID: BG Trade leverages zkDID technology to enable users to manage self-sovereign identities without compromising personal information to third parties. This cutting-edge feature ensures privacy and data security while still facilitating real data mining for improved user experiences.
The BGT token serves as the utility token for the BG Trade platform, providing several benefits to token holders:
BGT token holders receive airdrops of upcoming tokens associated with RWAs, unlocking exciting investment opportunities and potential value appreciation.
Liquidity rewards are distributed to participants in the liquidity pool, encouraging active participation and providing additional incentives for users to contribute liquidity to the platform.
ve-Governance privileges grant token holders the ability to participate in important decision-making processes that shape the future of the BG Trade ecosystem. This democratic approach ensures that the community has a say in the platform's evolution.
Token holders enjoy transaction fee rebates, reducing costs and enhancing the overall user experience by incentivizing token usage and creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem.
The BGT token acts as an admission ticket for zkDID, granting users access to the self-sovereign identity management feature while ensuring secure and private data management.
BG Trade has achieved significant milestones, reflecting its growth and market adoption:
Daily trading volume: BG Trade currently records an approximate daily trading volume of $1.4 million, a testament to the platform's active user base and vibrant trading environment.
Community size: With over 300,000 community members and growing, BG Trade has established a strong and engaged user base that continues to expand.
Countries covered: BG Trade's reach extends to more than 50 countries worldwide, highlighting its global adoption and recognition as a leading RWA issuance and trading platform.
Holding addresses: The platform boasts over 7,000 holding addresses, reflecting widespread interest and participation from individuals and institutions.
