Stronger int'l commitment needed for global food security: Ambassador

VIETNAM, August 4 - NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), emphasised the need for a stronger commitment and collective efforts from the international community to break the vicious cycle between conflict and poverty.

In his remarks at an open debate on famine and conflict-induced global food security held by the UN Security Council (UNSC)on August 3 (US time), the diplomat stressed that recent reports and discussions at the 43rd session of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Conference in Italy in July had shown that the world is facing an increasing challenge regarding food security.

Despite various sectors experiencing recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity remained a serious problem in many parts of the world, especially conflict-affected regions, he said.

Preventing violence and promoting peace was the most effective way to prevent famine in those regions, he said, stressing that the UNSC needed to play a more effective role in addressing the root causes of conflicts, thereby reducing the risks of conflict-caused food insecurity.

The Vietnamese representative called on all parties involved in conflicts to respect the UN Charter and international law, especially international humanitarian law, and not to destroy essential infrastructure crucial for the life of civilians, particularly women and children, as stipulated in Resolution 2573 proposed by Việt Nam during its presidency of the UNSC in April 2021.

The UNSC should collaborate more closely with specialised agencies such as FAO, the UN World Food Programme (WFP), and other international partners to address famine in conflict-affected areas, and enhance cooperation with regional organisations to strengthen the resilience of food systems and ensure global food supply chains, Giang said.

"Food security is not only a goal but also a solution for Việt Nam’s socio-economic development," he affirmed, saying that the country prioritised the development of low-emission and climate-resilient agriculture, with the aim of turning Việt Nam into a food innovation hub in the region.

"Việt Nam is committed to actively contributing to global food security by maintaining a stable export of rice and other agricultural products, and willing to work with the international community to address food insecurity caused by conflicts," the diplomat said.

Participants said that it was essential to strengthen the role of the UN, particularly the UNSC, in preventing conflicts and enhancing early warning systems for food security risks.

They also emphasised the necessity to improve the global food system in a more sustainable manner and ensure civilians’ access to food in conflicts. — VNS