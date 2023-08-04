Gift Card Market Hit Remarkable Growth in Upcoming Years | 2030

Gift Card Market

Gift Card Market Report 2023-2030 includes driving factors of industry by regions and size-share estimations of Top Manufacturers.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gift Card Market 2023 Report provides statistical data on historical and current status, manufacturing cost, volume, share, size and growth. A major trend in the global Gift Card industry is to provide product categories such as type [Universal Accepted Open Loop, E-Gifting, Restaurant Closed Loop, Retail Closed Loop] and application [Restaurant, Deportment Store, Coffee Shop, Entertainment (Movie, Music)] to the rapidly growing industry. Successful marketing strategies, contributions and recent developments of key players, various methodologies and analysis are explained in this research report.

Global Gift Card Market Report (119 Pages) provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The global Gift Card market size was valued at USD 423006.98 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period, reaching USD 607828.94 million by 2028.

A gift card is a stored value card that is usually issued by a retailer or bank. And it is used as a substitute for cash. Gift cards issued by retailers and marketers are also as part of a promotional strategy to attract recipients to come in or return to the store. These cards are usually only available at the relevant retail outlets, and these cannot be redeemed. Generally, the card has expiration dates or fees. Moreover, one feature of these cards is that they are usually anonymous and discarded when the stored value on the card is exhausted.

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Gift Card market covering all its essential aspects.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

JD

Zara

Macy's

Home Depot

Lowes

Google Play

Walmart

Carrefour

Walgreens

Apple (App Store & iTunes)

JCB Gift Card

H&M

IKEA

Amazon

Best Buy

Sainsbury's

Starbucks

Based on types, the Gift Card market from 2023 to 2028 is primarily split into:

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

Based on applications, the Gift Card market from 2023 to 2028 covers:

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

Others

Five Forces and Pestle analysis:

To better understand the market situation, a five-force analysis is conducted, including buyer bargaining power, supplier bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and threat of competition.

Politics (political policy and stability, trade, finance, tax system)

Economics (interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, commodity costs, exchange rates)

-Social (family demographics, education level, changing cultural trends, changing attitudes, changing lifestyle)

technology (digital or mobile technology changes, automation, research and development)

Law (labour law, consumer law, health and safety, international and trade regulations and restrictions)

Environmental (climate, recycling processes, carbon footprint, waste management, sustainability)

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2018-2028) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

The report delivers a comprehensive study of all the segments and shares information regarding the leading regions in the market. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

Which are the five top players of the Gift Card market?

How will the Gift Card market change in the upcoming years?

Which product and application will take a share of the Gift Card market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Gift Card market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Gift Card market throughout the forecast period?

What is the current market size, what will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the challenges to grow in the market?

What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key vendors?

Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

