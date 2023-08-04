Haute Couture Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Haute Couture Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Haute Couture Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Haute Couture Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Catwalk, Daily Wearing), and Types (Female Couture, Male Couture). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Haute Couture Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 120 Pages long. The Haute Couture market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Chanel

Dior

Armani

Givenchy

Jean Paul Gauthier

Zuhair Murad

Saint Laurent

Stephane Rolland

Ralph&Russo

Viktor&Rolf

Valentino

Atelier Versace

Alexis Mabille

Guo Pei

Ellie Saab

Yuima Nakazato

Giambattista Valli

Julien Fournie

Georges Hobeika

Shiaparrelli

Iris Van Herpen

The Global Haute Couture market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Haute couture is the creation of exclusive custom-fitted clothing. Haute couture is high-end fashion that is constructed by hand from start to finish, made from high-quality, expensive, often unusual fabric and sewn with extreme attention to detail and finished by the most experienced and capable sewers—often using time-consuming, hand-executed techniques.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Haute Couture market size is estimated to be worth US$ 11730 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 13780 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Haute Couture market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Haute Couture landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

The main global Haute Couture players include Chanel, Dior, Armani, Givenchy, etc. The top four Haute Couture players account for approximately 43% of the total market. Europe is the largest consumer market for Haute Couture, accounting for about 34%, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. In terms of type, Female Couture is the largest segment, with a share over 64%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Daily Wearing, followed by Catwalk.

This report focuses on Haute Couture volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Haute Couture market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: Europe and Japan., etc.

Catwalk

Daily Wearing

Female Couture

Male Couture

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

