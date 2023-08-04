Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Research Analysis 2023-2028

Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market was valued at US$ 620.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 826.5 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9%.” — Sambit Kumar

Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market key players include Thales, Raytheon Company, Mitsubishi, Airbus, SES, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 80%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by North America, with a share about 25 percent. In terms of product, WAAS is the largest segment, with a share about 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Aviation, followed by Maritime, Road & Rail, etc.

SBAS systems are geosynchronous satellite systems that provide services for improving the accuracy, integrity and availability of basic SBAS signals. Accuracy is enhanced through the transmission of wide-area corrections for SBAS range errors. Integrity is enhanced by the SBAS network quickly detecting satellite signal errors and sending alerts to receivers that they should not track the failed satellite. Signal availability can be improved if the SBAS transmits ranging signals from its satellites. SBAS systems include reference stations, master stations, uplink stations and geosynchronous satellites.

The global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market was valued at US$ 620.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 826.5 million by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2023-2028. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Raytheon

Mitsubishi

Thales

Airbus

SES

Space Systems Loral

Aviation

Maritime

Road & Rail

Others

WAAS

EGNOS

MSAS

GAGAN

SDCM

Others

