Kvass Market Recent Study Including Growth Factors CAGR of 10.2% by 2030

Increasing demand for functional beverages and growing concern about the health is likely to upsurge the growth of the kvass market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kvass Market Size was valued at $2,389.4 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $6,231.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030. Kvass is especially popular in Russia. It is made from rye bread. Rye bread is a type of bread made with various proportions of flour from rye grain. It can be light or dark in color. Kvass is made by the natural fermentation of bread, such as wheat, rye, or barley, and sometimes flavored using fruit, berries, raisins, or birch sap.

According to the Institute of Food Technologists, the developed nations such as the U.S., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Japan reported that today’s consumers are looking for customizable beverages, and dietary solutions that will help them more aggressively meet their own unique nutrition and personal health goals. General health and wellness products and programs no longer fit all. Similarly, people living in other emerging countries such as China, South Korea, and UAE have also become aware of the health benefits of consuming functional beverages, flavored alcoholic beverages and low ABV content beverages. Furthermore, growing health hazards due to consumption of sprits and beer, people are increasingly inclining to consume low alcohol content beverages with some health related benefits. Thus, kvass is expected to gain major popularity among alcohol beverage consumers.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

According to the kvass market analysis, the kvass market segmented into flavor type, packaging type, price point, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of flavor type, the market is categorized into apple, lemon, cherry, mint, beets, strawberry and others. By packaging type, it is bifurcated into bottle, can and others. Depending on price point, it is segregated into premium and mass. As per distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarket, convenience store, e-commerce, food service and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Poland, Belarus, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, EU5 and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South-East Asia, Australia, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Based on price point, the mass segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global kvass market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because the foreign manufacturer undergoes huge taxation of import and export on alcoholic beverages. This taxation ultimately increases the price of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages and make it less affordable and inaccessible. However, the premium segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in consumption of low alcohol content beverages by the millennial and young adults

Europe, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global kvass market. This is due social media, local events/promotions and presence of traditional kvass processing industries, who associates the kvass with high quality products, sustainability and local produced products. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to growth in millennial population and dynamic changes in the consumption pattern of the developing countries.

According to the packaging type, the can segment is estimated to reach $2,315.00 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.0%. Kvass cans are no longer made of tin or steel, rather these are made of aluminum. Cans are airtight and hermetically sealed, preventing oxygen from damaging the kvass. They are impervious to the damaging effects of light and store kvass just as well as glass bottles. Since the inside of can is coated with a water-based polymer, it prevents the kvass from coming in contact with the aluminum; thereby, retaining it flavor and taste. Aluminum cans are lightweight thus provide ease of transportation.

