Carbon Fiber Bike Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Carbon Fiber Bike Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Carbon Fiber Bike Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Carbon Fiber Bike Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Bicycle Racing, Bicycle Touring, Others), and Types (Road Bikes, Mountain Bikes, Others). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Carbon Fiber Bike Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 129 Pages long. The Carbon Fiber Bike market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Bike Market worldwide?

Giant Bicycle

Merida Bike

Battle-FSD

Trek Bike

XDS

Shen Ying Biking

Look Cycle

Marmot Bike

Cube Bike

Colnago

SOLOMO

Kestrel Bicycles

Storck Bicycle

Tyrell Bicycle

De Rosa

DAHON

Pinarello

Canyon

Felt Cycles

Ellsworth Bike

Short Description About Carbon Fiber Bike Market:

The Global Carbon Fiber Bike market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Carbon fiber bike mainly used in high-end racing bikes, the main types of bicycle are road bike, mountain bike, city bike and etc. and as a new material, carbon fiber is mainly used in the frame, fork, wheel set (carbon knife rims) and etc.

Carbon fiber composite is an increasingly popular non-metallic material commonly used for bicycle frames. Although expensive, it is light-weight, corrosion-resistant and strong, and can be formed into almost any shape desired. The result is a frame that can be fine-tuned for specific strength where it is needed (to withstand pedaling forces), while allowing flexibility in other frame sections.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Carbon Fiber Bike market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2911 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3638.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

China and China Taiwan are the manufacturing centers for carbon fiber bike. For the product types of carbon fiber bike, road bikes occupy the largest market share (50%), followed by mountain bikes (42%).

Market competition is fierce. The market concentration is relatively high. Leading 13 suppliers, including Giant Bicycle, Merida Bike, Battle-FSD, Trek Bike and XDS, occupy about 77% of the market.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Carbon Fiber Bike Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Carbon Fiber Bike

Bicycle Racing

Bicycle Touring

Others

What are the types of Carbon Fiber Bike available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Carbon Fiber Bike market share In 2022.

Road Bikes

Mountain Bikes

Others

Which regions are leading the Carbon Fiber Bike Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Carbon Fiber Bike Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Carbon Fiber Bike market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Carbon Fiber Bike industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.

