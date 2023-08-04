Outdoor Furniture Market Size, Trends, Growth [2023-2030]

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Outdoor Furniture Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Outdoor Furniture Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Online, Offline), and Types (Sofa, Dining Set, Umbrella and Tent, Other). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Outdoor Furniture Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 123 Pages long. The Outdoor Furniture market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Outdoor Furniture Market worldwide?

Yotrio Corporation

Brown Jordan

Agio International

DEDON

Gloster

The Keter Group

Keysheen

Royal Botania

Trex（Polyx Wood）

HIGOLD

Artie

KETTAL

Rattan

Tuuci

Lloyd Flanders

Linya Group

Hartman

Emu Group

Homecrest Outdoor Living

Fischer Möbel

Treasure Garden Incorporated

COMFORT

Patio Furniture Industries

Short Description About Outdoor Furniture Market:

The Global Outdoor Furniture market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

This report studies the Outdoor Furniture market. Outdoor Furniture, also called garden furniture or patio furniture, is a type of furniture specifically designed for outdoor use. It is typically made of weather-resistant materials such as aluminium which does not rust. The oldest surviving examples of Outdoor Furniture were found in the gardens of Pompeii. Different types of outdoor furniture include chairs, seating sets, tables, dining sets, and loungers & daybeds. The main purpose of outdoor furniture is to offer appropriate décor, and comfort.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Outdoor Furniture Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Outdoor Furniture market size is estimated to be worth US$ 20070 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 28970 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global core outdoor furniture manufacturers include Yotrio Corporation, Brown Jordan, Agio International etc.The top 5 companies hold a share about 40%.US is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe with the share about 30%.

In terms of products, dining set is the largest market segment, accounting for about 40% of the market. As far as sales channels are concerned, offline sales account for a relatively large share, reaching more than 70%.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Outdoor Furniture Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Outdoor Furniture

Online

Offline

What are the types of Outdoor Furniture available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Outdoor Furniture market share In 2022.

Sofa

Dining Set

Umbrella and Tent

Other

Which regions are leading the Outdoor Furniture Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

