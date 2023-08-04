Luggage Bag Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Luggage Bag Market

The Luggage Bag Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Specialist Retailers, Hypermarkets, E-Commerce, Others), and Types (Hard Luggage Bags, Soft Luggage Bags). This report is of 101 Pages long. The Luggage Bag market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Luggage Bag Market worldwide?

Samsonite

VIP Industries

VF Corporation

Delsey

Briggs and Riley

Rimowa

Travelpro

Tommy Hilfiger

Victorinox

Olympia

Louis Vuitton

Skyway

Traveler’s Choice

ACE

Diplomat

Eminent

Short Description About Luggage Bag Market:

The Global Luggage Bag market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

This report studies the luggage bags, covering trolley bags in generaland Hard Luggage Trolley Bags.

Highlights

The global Luggage Bag market is projected to reach US$ 16700 million by 2028 from an estimated US$ 8882 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2023 and 2028.

Asia Pacific is the largest market with about 35% market share. Europe and North America are follower.

The main manufacturers are Samsonite, VIP Industries, VF Corporation etc. Samsonite is the largest manufacturer with about 25% market share.In terms of product, hard luggage bags is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is hypermarkets, followed by specialist retailers.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Luggage Bag Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Luggage Bag

Specialist Retailers

Hypermarkets

E-Commerce

Others

What are the types of Luggage Bag available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Luggage Bag market share In 2022.

Hard Luggage Bags

Soft Luggage Bags

Which regions are leading the Luggage Bag Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Luggage Bag Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Luggage Bag market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Luggage Bag industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

