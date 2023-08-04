Standing Desk Market Is Thriving Worldwide During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Standing Desk Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Standing Desk Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Standing Desk Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Commercial, Household), and Types (Adjustable Standing Desk, Stationary Standing Desk). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Standing Desk Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 104 Pages long. The Standing Desk market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Standing Desk Market worldwide?

Steelcase

Ergotron

Okamura

Herman Miller

Humanscale

Haworth

Kokuyo

HNI Corporation

Workrite Ergonomics

Kinnarps

Global Furniture Group

Vari

Teknion

KI

Loctek

ConSet

Qidong Vision Mounts Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21045521

Short Description About Standing Desk Market:

The Global Standing Desk market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The standing desk is an ergonomic product.Ergonomics is a discipline that studies the interactions between humans, machines and the environment.In addition to daily office work, ergonomic products are widely used in smart cities, smart factories, medical care, finance, IT, e-sports and other professional fields.Standing desk has changed the traditional office environment, realized standing office, and solved cervical spondylosis, lumbar vertebra disease, and proud flesh pain in the waist and abdomen caused by sitting for too long.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Standing Desk market size is estimated to be worth US$ 6147.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 10330 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Standing Desk market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Standing Desk landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

A common form of standing desk is a height adjustable desk;

Height adjustable desks accounted for more than 95% of the market in 2019

Elevating desk broadens the function and concept of office furniture, penetrates the alternant life style of sitting and standing into office life, and timely meets people's consumption demand for healthy office in recent years.

With the further growth of office furniture market at home and abroad, the application of elevating desk in the field of healthy office will be more in-depth.

Standing desks are mainly applied in commercial office and home office, at present, commercial office dominated standing desks in the market, 85% of the market, but with the rapid development of the Internet era and outbreak, the influence of people's recognition of the home office and is higher and higher, the next standing desks play a huge role in the field of home office.

The standing desk industry is highly fragmented,

The major manufacturers include Steelcase, Ergotron, Okamura, Herman Miller, Humanscale, Haworth, Kokuyo, HNI Corporation, Workrite Ergonomics, Kinnarps, Global Furniture Group, Vari, Teknion, KI, Music, ConSet, Ergonomics, etc.

The top 10 producers account for about 23.6 percent of the market, with high-end products mainly sourced from the United States.

This report focuses on Standing Desk volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Standing Desk market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Get a Sample Copy of the Standing Desk Report 2023

What are the factors driving the growth of the Standing Desk Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Standing Desk

Commercial

Household

What are the types of Standing Desk available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Standing Desk market share In 2022.

Adjustable Standing Desk

Stationary Standing Desk

Which regions are leading the Standing Desk Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at -https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21045521

This Standing Desk Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

What are the global trends in the Standing Desk market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Standing Desk? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Standing Desk market?

What Are Projections of Global Standing Desk Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Standing Desk? What are the raw materials used for Standing Desk manufacturing?

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/21045521