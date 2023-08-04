Coating Additives Market Promising Growth Opportunities | Examining Latest Trends and Sales Revenue till 2030

Coating Additives Market Function

The acrylic segment held the highest share in 2020, generating more than one-fourth of the global coating additives industry.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The acrylic segment held the highest share in 2020, generating more than one-fourth of the global coating additives industry. This is due to rise in demand for acrylic material for coating additives. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The rheology modification segment held the major share in 2020, generating nearly one-fourth half of the global coating additives market, owing to increase in usage of rheology additives as it provides film thickness, increases viscosity of finished products, and improves elastic properties of coatings. The same segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the Coating additives market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for the major share in 2020, contributing to around half of the global coating additives market. This is because Asia-Pacific has a large consumer of coating additives. The same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Arkema, BASF, BYK Additives & Instruments, Clariant, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik, Lanxess, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and Solvay. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Supportive environmental regulations for low VOC coating additives and rise in number of applications in several end-user industries drive the growth of the global coating additives market. On the other hand, strict environments dictums restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for water-borne and powder-based coating additives in green construction is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the Coating additives market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

As per the report, the global coating additives industry was accounted for $9.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

