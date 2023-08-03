Autonomous / Self-Driving Cars Market worth 62.4 million units by 2030 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous / Self-Driving Cars Market size is projected to grow from 20.3 million units in 2021 to 62.4 million units by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.3%, over the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2021: 20.3 million units Projected to reach 2030: 62.4 million units CAGR: 13.3% Base Year Considered: 2020 Forecast Period: 2021-2030 Largest Market: Asia Pacific Region Covered: Asia Oceania, Europe, North America, and RoW Segments Covered: Component, Electric Vehicle, Mobility Type, Level of Autonomy, Vehicle Type, System and Region Companies Covered: General Motors (US), Ford (US), Daimler (Germany), Volkswagen (Germany), Toyota (Japan) and Waymo (US).

The increasing adoption of ADAS & safety features, the focus of governments to enhance vehicle and pedestrian safety, initiatives by OEMs to provide advanced safety features, and the advent of new age technologies will surge the demand for autonomous vehicle.

Vehicle production witnessed decline in 2020 across the world due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the Autonomous / Self-Driving Cars Industry was expected to witness rapid growth from 2022 onward as major safety regulations are outlined to be imposed, and deployment of autonomous driving systems was planned during the same timeline. However, as vehicle production got affected due to the pandemic and chip shortage, any new investment for advanced technology may become uncertain. OEMs and Tier 1 players are either using cash reserves or acquiring funds to continue operations during the crisis. OEMs have experienced recovery in vehicle sales in 2021 and the market is expected to grow significantly from second quarter of 2022.

Sedan is expected to be the largest segment in the Autonomous / Self-Driving Cars Market

Currently, most semi-autonomous cars models are available in sedan type. Most level 2, level 3, and level 4 car developments too are focused on sedan segments. For example, Mercedes-Benz, the German OEM deployed its V-class sedan equipped with Baidu Apollo for extensive testing at the National Pilot Zone (Beijing and Hebei). In March 2021, Honda launched the first level 3 semi-autonomous car for the Japanese market. The car is a luxury sedan type that operates without the driver’s supervision under certain conditions. Thus, considering the developments and focus in sedan type, the segment would continue to lead the market.

Asia Pacific is the largest Autonomous / Self-Driving Cars Market in 2021

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share by 2030, followed by Europe and North America. Increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience; rising disposable income in emerging economies; and stringent safety regulations across the globe are factors driving the Autonomous / Self-Driving Cars Market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to increased partnerships adopted by autonomous vehicle technology providers in this region. For example, Baidu is a major service provider of self-driving technology in China. This company has already successfully test-driven more than 1 million miles in more than 13 Chinese cities. It is partnering with Ford and NVIDIA to increase investments for self-driving vehicles in China. Asia Pacific also has one of the largest ride-sharing industries.

Key Market Players:

The Autonomous / Self-Driving Cars Companies are General Motors (US), Ford (US), Daimler (Germany), Volkswagen (Germany), Toyota (Japan) and Waymo (US). These companies have adopted strategies such as new product development, expansion, collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the Autonomous / Self-Driving Cars Market.

