Harvard Bioscience to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on August 16, 2023

HOLLISTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Green will present to investors at the Sidoti August Virtual Investor Conference on August 16, 2023. Joining him will be Jennifer Cote, the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

The presentation will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 16th and can be accessed live here. The presentation will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Harvard Bioscience website for a limited period of time.

Harvard Bioscience will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday August 16 and Thursday August 17. To register for the presentation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit www.sidoti.com/events.

About Harvard Bioscience 

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.   

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com

