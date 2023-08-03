Keahou at Makena Estate With Ocean Vistas in Maui, Hawaii is set to Auction via Concierge Auctions

4557 Makena Road | Wailea, Maui, HI Unparalleled privacy & breathtaking ocean vistas Turnkey property with elegant decor Rare & exquisite Keahou at Makena estate Luxurious resort-style pool & state-of-the-art theatre room

In cooperation with Dave Richardson of Hawaii Life Real Estate, LLC, 4557 Makena Road is set to auction in August.

Following last week's successful auction in Kauai, we present our latest Hawaii auction, highlighting one of Maui's most exquisite homes to our esteemed global audience of high-net-worth buyers” — Chad Roffers, President of Concierge Auctions

Nestled in exclusive Keahou at Makena, 4557 Makena Road is currently listed for $21 million. This property is set to auction with no reserve in cooperation with Dave Richardson of Hawaii Life Real Estate, LLC. Bidding is scheduled to open 31 August and will be available via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We are thrilled to partner with Concierge Auctions once again to present Keahou at Makena, a truly exceptional 3-acre property offering an unparalleled level of privacy, luxury, and breathtaking views—truly a hidden gem in Maui's prestigious neighborhood" states listing agent, David Richardson.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Hawaii Life Real Estate for the 35th time." Chad Roffers, President of Concierge Auctions continues, "Following last week's successful auction in Kauai, we are pleased to present our latest Hawaii auction, highlighting one of Maui's most exquisite homes to our esteemed global audience of high-net-worth buyers."

The 5,882 square-feet property includes a total of five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one half bathroom on 3.14 of land. Comprising one of only seven lots in the area, each spanning three acres, Keahou at Makena offers an unparalleled level of privacy. The property is gated and boasts vistas of the ocean and sunset. The architectural design of the home maximizes the views with its single-level footprint. This turnkey property comes fully furnished with tasteful decor that compliments its architecture. Each piece has been carefully selected to enhance the home's aesthetic appeal without compromising on comfort or functionality.

Outside, a resort-style pool invites relaxation under the Hawaiian sun. This outdoor space provides an idyllic setting for days spent enjoying the tropical climate and views. Palauea Bay's white sandy beach is just across the street from this estate. With such close proximity to one of Hawaii’s most beautiful beaches, residents can indulge in oceanside activities or enjoy walks along its shores.

Keahou is a highly sought-after neighborhood, despite its private nature, the property is within immediate reach of amenities. Located nearby are three Championship golf courses for those with a penchant for the sport. Just a short distance away, the upscale Shops at Wailea provide a diverse range of luxury shops and five-star dining options. This proximity to one of Maui’s most beautiful beaches offers residents an opportunity for regular beach outings without having to travel far.

4557 Makena Road is available for showings Saturday-Sunday 1PM–4PM & by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Keahou at Makena With Privacy & Ocean Vistas | Wailea, Maui, HI