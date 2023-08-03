Head of Wellbeing, David Howell Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

David Howell - Best Selling Author

DONCASTER, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Head of Wellbeing, David Howell has collaborated with renowned author, Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals worldwide to co-author the highly anticipated book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Howell's chapter titled "Change Your Financial Games" played a pivotal role in the book's remarkable best-seller placement. His insights and expertise offer readers invaluable guidance, empowering them to achieve similar success in their personal endeavors.

About David:

David is an experienced financial professional, business mentor and entrepreneur. He strongly believes we can achieve great fulfillment by focusing on our financial wellbeing, which can perpetuate in other areas of our lives. David’s experience in financial planning has spanned over 36 years, and he has overseen many changes in the investment and regulatory landscape, in the UK and internationally.

As the founder and CEO of a successful international financial planning and wealth management company, David now spends his time working at Kenwell as a consultant coach and mentor. He also works with business owners and families to successfully bring wealth in every area of their lives by culminating a life-centered financial plan and advice solutions into one experience.

David immensely enjoys working with a team of like-minded people, pioneering an advice model: The Kenwell GAME Plan™. This model helps them gain clarity and design the financial life plan to bring this into reality. The Kendell GAME Plan™ also features in David’s bestselling book The Financial Game Changer: How to Create Wealth in Every Area of Your Life, which he co-authored with his business partner at Kenwell John Kenny-Levick.

David is currently embedding the world’s first International Standard for mental health and well-being in the workplace (ISO 45003), demonstrating his passion for helping people to live fulfilled lives in every sense.

David has spent much of his life serving others. Throughout his career, he has been involved in several charities and served as a Magistrate in the UK, as well as serving in the UK Territorial Army.

To connect with David Howell and access his invaluable insights, please use the following contact information:

Email: david@drhowell.com

