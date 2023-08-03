Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,049 in the last 365 days.

RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $686,816, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to earnings of $592,527, or $0.06 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. CEO Paul Nester stated, “We experienced earnings growth driven primarily by improved utility margins and the investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), net of higher interest expense.” Nester further commented, “We are pleased that the U.S. Supreme Court acted quickly, allowing the MVP project to resume forward construction and hopefully enabling a much needed, new supply of natural gas to the Roanoke region by this winter.”

Net loss for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 was $1,130,122, or $0.11 per share. Underlying net income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 was $10,209,447, or $1.03 per share, compared to $9,255,083, or $1.06 per share, for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Nester attributed the underlying net income increase to improved utility margins associated with infrastructure replacement programs, the implementation of the new non-gas rates and the investment in the MVP. Underlying earnings per share declined due to the impact of the March 2022 equity offering on the weighted average shares outstanding.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

Utility margins is a non-GAAP measure defined as utility revenues less cost of gas. Underlying net income removes the effect of the after-tax impairment charge specific to the MVP investment from the results of operations to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. Management considers these non-GAAP measures to provide useful information to both management and investors for purpose of such comparability and in evaluating operating performance, but they should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations and regulatory and legal challenges and those set forth in Item 1-A of the Company’s fiscal 2022 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the third quarter and twelve months are as follows:

 
RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2023   2022     2023       2022  
                 
Operating revenues   $ 13,660,245   $ 17,259,899   $ 99,084,797     $ 83,407,916  
Operating expenses     11,861,780     15,619,727     81,695,733       68,390,770  
Operating income     1,798,465     1,640,172     17,389,064       15,017,146  
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate   519,482     235     524,991       252,721  
Impairment of unconsolidated affiliates   -     -     (15,270,090 )     (39,822,213 )
Other income, net     6,725     221,141     772,048       1,052,476  
Interest expense     1,423,566     1,102,214     5,375,607       4,334,968  
Income (loss) before income taxes     901,106     759,334     (1,959,594 )     (27,834,838 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     214,290     166,807     (829,472 )     (7,517,946 )
                 
Net income (loss)   $ 686,816   $ 592,527   $ (1,130,122 )   $ (20,316,892 )
                 
Net earnings (loss) per share of common stock:                
Basic   $ 0.07   $ 0.06   $ (0.11 )   $ (2.32 )
Diluted   $ 0.07   $ 0.06   $ (0.11 )   $ (2.32 )
                 
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.1975   $ 0.1950   $ 0.7875     $ 0.7700  
                 
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to underlying net income:            
Net income (loss) as reported $ 686,816   $ 592,527   $ (1,130,122 )   $ (20,316,892 )
Impairment - net of income tax   -     -     11,339,569       29,571,975  
Underlying net income   $ 686,816   $ 592,527   $ 10,209,447     $ 9,255,083  
                 
Underlying earnings per share: basic and diluted $ 0.07   $ 0.06   $ 1.03     $ 1.06  
                 
                 
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:            
Basic     9,939,843     9,798,700     9,873,686       8,756,025  
Diluted     9,942,871     9,804,289     9,873,686       8,756,025  
                 
                 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets    
(Unaudited)    
                 
        June 30,    
Assets       2023     2022      
Current assets       $ 25,754,930   $ 35,589,886      
Utility property, net         243,087,547     224,145,150      
Other non-current assets         25,923,607     39,008,457      
                 
Total Assets       $ 294,766,084   $ 298,743,493      
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity              
Current liabilities       $ 27,252,815   $ 21,063,473      
Long-term debt, net         126,252,586     130,265,070      
Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities       40,312,870     41,832,326      
Total Liabilities         193,818,271     193,160,869      
Stockholders’ Equity         100,947,813     105,582,624      
                 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity     $ 294,766,084   $ 298,743,493      


Contact: Paul Nester
  President and CEO
Telephone: 540-777-3831

You just read:

RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more