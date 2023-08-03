Sustainable Internet Available for the First Time in New Zealand

Zeronet is New Zealand’s first sustainable internet service provider

Five trees planted in New Zealand for every customer that signs up

Zeronet offices and infrastructure powered by solar

All carbon emissions offset by Zeronet

Working towards ‘carbon-zero’ certification with local envirocare organisation Toitū

With 4 billion kilograms of CO2 emitted from electricity production in New Zealand each year and the average website producing almost two grams of C02 per page view, it’s high time Kiwis realised the environmental impact of their online behaviours.

Now, for the first time, Kiwis will have the opportunity to surf the web sustainably, thanks to new internet service provider, Zeronet.

An industry first in New Zealand, Zeronet is offering affordable ultra fast Fibre broadband but with the added benefit of helping New Zealand reach its sustainability goals.

Zeronet has robust measures in place to ensure all carbon emissions created by the business are offset, including planting five trees in New Zealand for every new customer that joins the service.

Zeronet was founded by three Kiwi entrepreneurs with experience in technology and payments. The trio has combined their expertise with their interest and commitment to working towards a sustainable future to bring the country an unrivalled internet offering that will see customers automatically do better by the planet when they make the switch to Zeronet.

Zeronet Group Chairman Karim Hussona says, “It’s simple really: Zeronet is offering ultra fast broadband, but with the added benefit of helping the environment. Our customers will feel great while surfing the web knowing that they are doing so in a sustainable way.”

“The traditional method for organisations to attain carbon neutral status is by purchasing carbon credits to offset their emissions. We go a step further by investing directly in projects that sequester carbon and offset our own emissions. We will plant over 200,000 trees over the next 5 years and, through our sister company Rahiko, have installed large scale solar arrays that are the first to be certified by NZECS to generate renewable energy certificates”

Hussona, alongside Paul Carter (CFO and founder) and Dave Spicer (founder), are long-term friends and colleagues who have worked together previously in telecommunications and fintech businesses. Their sound knowledge and varied career expertise is allowing them to break boundaries in the cluttered Fibre broadband market in New Zealand.

Hussona says, “We are thrilled to be bringing sustainable internet to New Zealand. A lot of Kiwis won’t even realise they’re producing C02 when they are online, so not only are we raising awareness of the issue with the launch of Zeronet, we’re doing something tangible about it.”

With big plans to have less impact on the environment, Zeronet is well on its way to achieving ‘carbon-zero status’ in 2023, a milestone guaranteed to be another industry first locally. The business is working with Kiwi envirocare organisation Toitū as part of the certification process and will adhere to its strict guidelines to ensure enough carbon credits are earned to secure the sought-after ‘carbon-zero’ verification.

Zeronet General Manager Nicholas Keegan says, “We have been working hard to bank more than sufficient carbon credits to launch the business. And while we’re a new brand in the market, we have robust plans in place to over-deliver on our carbon credit goals. We’re of course looking forward to reaching ‘carbon-zero’ status with Toitū, but our real goal is to go one step further and become ‘carbon-positive’ certified.”

With internet packages starting at the very competitive price of $59.99, Zeronet is standing true to its “same great internet, but with less impact on the planet’’ brand purpose.

“We really are offering the same service at the same price,” continues Keegan. “The internet has become a fundamental part of our day-to-day life, and we want it to be easy for Kiwis to make the change to our service so they can start having a positive impact on the planet right away.

“We are passionate about combating climate change and reducing our carbon footprint, and our collective backgrounds in forestry and solar means we have the power to do something good for the planet and something good for New Zealanders.”

Kiwis can now make the switch to Zeronet by heading to www.zeronet.co.nz. Packages start at $59.99 per month and five trees will be planted for every new customer that signs up.

About Zeronet

Zeronet is a sustainable internet service provider in New Zealand. An industry first for the country, the brand is invested in making a positive contribution to the planet. Zeronet aims to not just be carbon-zero, but to take it a step further and become carbon-positive. Zeronet pledges to be kept accountable for their impact on the environment by being independently audited on its carbon status every year. Offering the same effective Fibre broadband as other providers in the market, Zeronet is the natural choice for Kiwis looking to do better for the environment.

About Toitū

Toitu is a local organisation that helps businesses realise efficiencies, reduce their carbon footprint and be more sustainable. Businesses need to be operating sustainability and, according to Toitū’s benchmarks for one year, before they can garner their ‘carbon-zero’ certificate.

About Rahiko

Rahiko’s objective is to make a positive contribution towards a sustainable future by providing distributed generation of electricity from renewable energy sources, onsite storage and intelligent management of supply and demand.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/sustainable-internet-available-for-the-first-time-in-new-zealand/

About Zeronet

Zeronet is a 100% NZ-owned provider of fibre broadband internet. We provide fast fibre internet at a great price.

Contact Zeronet

Website: https://www.zeronet.co.nz/