World’s Leading Vasectomists and Male Contraceptive Experts Join in Support of Plan A: Male Birth Control

NEXT Life Sciences, the team developing Plan A™, the long-lasting, reversible contraceptive for men, announced new appointments to its Medical Advisory Board.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXT Life Sciences, the team developing a long-lasting, reversible contraceptive for men known as Plan A™, announced new appointments to its Medical Advisory Board. This follows the recent appointments of Dr. Charles Carignan to lead Plan A™’s clinical trials as Chief Medical Officer and Cindy Domecus, R.A.C. as Chief Regulatory Advisor to guide the company as it navigates the FDA approval process.

The Medical Advisory Board will provide expertise, guidance, and medical insight to the NEXT Life Sciences leadership team as the company advances through their clinical trials. The latest appointees are each renowned clinicians and researchers within their fields, with their expertise spanning across all corners of the male reproductive health, vasectomy, and andrology spaces.

NEXT Life Sciences is proud introduce the following members to its Medical Advisory Board:

Dr. John Amory, who has published more than 130 peer-reviewed papers in the field of male reproduction and serves on the Advisory Board of the Male Contraception Initiative. He is currently Professor of Medicine and Section Head of General Internal Medicine at the University of Washington, where he works as an attending physician on the inpatient medicine wards and in the outpatient General Internal Medicine and Men's Health Clinics.

Dr. Michael Eisenberg, who currently directs the Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery Program at Stanford University. Dr. Eisenberg serves as an associate editor of Fertility and Sterility and Andrology and on the editorial boards of the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism and the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics. He is highly regarded both nationally and internationally and has delivered welcomed and celebrated lectures all over the globe.

Dr. Ron Weiss, who is referred to as the “Wayne Gretzky of vasectomies,” has performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies throughout his 30-year career, and is known as one of the most skilled practitioners of the no-scalpel vasectomy. In 2002 Dr. Weiss developed and refined the no-needle jet injector method of local anesthesia now used in Canada and around the world.

Dr. Doug Stein, who practiced adult general urology for over 17 years in Tampa, Florida, and now provides vasectomy services at up to 21 locations in Florida, many under the federal Title 10 program for low-income men without insurance. He is the Co-Founder of World Vasectomy Day, the largest annual male-oriented family planning event in history. He has performed over 50,000 vasectomies and 1900 vasectomy reversals.

L.R. Fox, CEO of NEXT Life Sciences, shared his enthusiasm around these new appointments and the expertise they bring to NEXT with their years of insight into the field of male contraception. "Truly, we are beyond excited to welcome these newest members of our Medical Advisory Board,” Fox said. “Bringing together the world’s most accomplished vasectomists and contraceptive leaders, that also share our vision of making long-lasting, reversible male contraception a tangible option in the market, is a dream come true for the team. With our previously appointed CMO, Dr. Carignan, and Chief Regulatory Advisor, Cindy Domecus, joining forces with this Medical Advisory Board we can hardly wait for what’s to come as we enter into clinical trials to bring Plan A™ one step closer to hitting the market."

About NEXT Life Sciences

NEXT Life Sciences, Inc. (NEXT) is a medical device company striving to transform lives through the development of its lead program, Plan A™, designed to provide a non-hormonal, long-lasting, and reversible contraceptive solution for men. NEXT’s executive management team and board members have a proven track record of leadership across early-stage research, product development, and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at successful medical device and contraceptive companies that developed and launched products that achieved iconic status. For more information, visit https://www.nextlifesciences.org/ and https://www.planaformen.com/.

Disclaimer

All forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Statements within this document have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Plan A™ is currently not approved by FDA for commercial distribution.

