Ilham Aliyev received U.S. Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations

AZERBAIJAN, August 3 - 03 August 2023, 18:50

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received U.S. Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono.

The head of state continued the exchange of views on the issues raised during his recent telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s determination to continue the peace process, and expressed hope that results would be achieved shortly in major areas discussed as part of negotiations.

The conversation also saw exchange of views on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and peace treaty talks.

