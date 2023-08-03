Paul Wilson Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

Paul Wilson - Best Selling Author

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, Paul Wilson, has collaborated with renowned author, Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Wilson's captivating chapter, "THE BIG WHY and the Little Why," has been instrumental in securing optimal placement for the book on the best-seller list. His invaluable wisdom empowers readers to unlock their true potential and achieve similar success in their personal endeavors.

About Paul Wilson:

My WHY is to CONTRIBUTE to the success of others. HOW I do that is by finding a BETTER WAY and sharing it. WHAT I ultimately create are relationships built on TRUST.

Paul Wilson (Contribute/Better Way/Trust) is your Certified WHY Coach and Trainer. Since becoming aware of the WHY Institute’s program in 2015 and his own personal WHY, he has been challenging people to find their WHY and begin using that knowledge to cut a larger swath in the life they lead.

Paul is currently a REALTOR® in the Albuquerque Metro area. Along with his wife, Judy, he has been serving the Metro area for over 25 years. He was the 2019 President of the New Mexico Association of REALTORS® and the 2015 President of the Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS®.

Paul and Judy are proud parents of two adult sons and one adult daughter, plus they are grandparents to nine grandkids – eight grandsons and one granddaughter, and most recently, a great-granddaughter!

Paul has an undergraduate degree (Engineering) from the U.S. Naval Academy, Masters degree (Counseling Psychology) from Pepperdine University, Masters degree (Systems Management), and a Doctorate (Adult & Post-secondary Education) from the University of Southern California.

Paul is well-equipped to facilitate your DISCOVERY JOURNEY, starting at finding your WHY and your WHY Operating System, all the way to empowering you and your team to have more impact in relationships and in the workplace!

To embark on a transformative journey towards authenticity, The Keys to Authenticity is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.