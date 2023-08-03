Advisor, Bruce Marks Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

Bruce Marks - Best Selling Author

PARKLAND, FL, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Accomplished Advisor, Bruce Marks has collaborated with renowned author, Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals worldwide to co-author the highly anticipated book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Marks' thought-provoking chapter titled "The Call That Opened my Eyes" significantly contributed to the book's outstanding best-seller placement. His insights provide readers with valuable tools and strategies to achieve similar success in their personal endeavors.

About Bruce:

With over 35 years of SBA lending experience and the past 9 years focused solely on Mergers & Acquisition lending (M&A transactions), Bruce Marks helps buyers finance lower middle market M&A transactions. Bruce works with financial buyers, searchers, and corporate buyers seeking financing for business acquisition transactions. He specializes in transactions with enterprise values between $3 and $8 million dollars and has closed over 1,200 SBA transactions.

Bruce is employed by First Bank of the Lake (FBOL), which is a community bank located in Osage Beach, Missouri. Currently, he leads a team of 5 in the Bank’s M&A vertical. FBOL is a National PLP lender. Over the last 9 years, Bruce has personally assisted buyers providing over $325,000,000 in SBA 7a loans to facilitate lower middle market M&A transactions.

Bruce earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Salem State College in Massachusetts and his M.B.A. degree in Finance from Nova Southeastern University. He also earned the distinguished title of Certified Merger and Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA). Bruce successfully completed the Business Valuation training through NACVA. Previously, Bruce operated his own business consulting firm for 13 years, eventually selling this and returning to the banking profession. Bruce is one of the top performing SBA 7a lenders in the country and is recognized as an expert in his field. He is a national speaker to audiences on the topic of lending and buying small businesses via livestreams, podcasts, and conference appearances. Bruce is supported by his wife, Laurie, and his two daughters, Rachel and Sara.

