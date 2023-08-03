Regional Health Properties, Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading of Series B Preferred Stock on OTC Markets

ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHE-PA) (OTCQB Venture: RHEPB), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, announced today that its 12.5% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Stock”) commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc., under the symbol “RHEPB”.



The Company’s Common Stock and Series A Redeemable Preferred Shares will continue to trade on the NYSE American LLC under the symbols “RHE” and “RHE-PA,” respectively. The Company will continue to file its required periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc., a Georgia corporation, is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care. For more information, visit www.regionalhealthproperties.com .