Mobility City Holdings Announces the Grand Opening of Gwinnett County GA to Solve Mobility Problems of the Disabled
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.
Mobility City of Gwinnett County Store Front with Van, 65 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd #14, Lawrenceville, GA
From their Lawrenceville GA showroom, owners Ken & Frances Cintron offer mobility equipment sales, rental, & repairs. Their Technicians also make house Calls.BOCA RATON, FL, US, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is proud to announce the Grand Opening of Mobility City of Gwinnett County GA. This privately owned franchisor serves seniors, veterans and the disabled young and old with solutions to their mobility impairments. The Mobility City network of owners has grown rapidly in the 4 short years the company has been franchising and now is approaching 50 locations. The launch of the Lawrenceville GA franchise marks the beginning of expansion into the Peach State, bringing top-notch repair, rental, and sales to the residents of Gwinnett County. And that’s not all – Mobility City skilled technicians have begun making house calls to residents who can't get to the showroom.
"We are excited to be able to offer our products and services to the community of Gwinnett County," said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "According to the CDC, there are one quarter of a million mobility disabled people in Georgia and we expect Mobility City of Gwinnett County will help many of them solve their mobility problems from their Lawrenceville showroom," added Diane.
"Mobility City of Gwinnett County owners Ken and Frances Cintron, will host their Grand Opening Celebration on August 24th, 2023, from 11-12pm, commemorated by a Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 11:30 am. Chamber members along with numerous Manufacturer reps and customers will be attending. The franchise owners are going to offer special pricing through opening week on a wide range of mobility products and services aimed at make life easier for the disabled while improving their quality of life," said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
"All of our Mobility City Holdings franchise locations offer a wide variety of mobility equipment, including wheelchairs, mobility scooters, power chairs, lift chairs, hospital beds, ramps, and stair lifts. They also employ repair technicians who deliver rentals and sales to people if they can't make it into the showroom," said Vincent.
Gwinnett County franchise owners Ken and Frances Cintron said, "We're enthused to open Mobility City of Gwinnett County and help people to get their mobility back. My wife Frances is a nurse for over 20 years and helping people is part of her DNA." Frances said, "Ken has been working with customers to help them accomplish their goals and meet their needs for over 25 years. We both want to make sure that everyone in our community has access to the mobility products and services they need. Our goal is to provide the best possible service to our customers."
"Mobility City of Gwinnett County continues our expansion as we now service 29 states,” said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.. “We’re particularly excited to forge new relationships with owners Ken and Frances, given their entrepreneurial enthusiasm, desire to help people, and the bonus - that they can help Hispanic speakers too! Don't let anything hold you back - visit Mobility City of Gwinnett County soon and experience the ultimate in mobility solutions!" said Vincent Baratta.
About Mobility City
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 37 of the top metropolitan markets in the US.
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City Holdings, Inc., uniquely offers repair, rental, sales and services for mobility products including wheelchairs, power chairs, lift chairs, hospital beds, and mobility scooters through 45+ locations in 29 states.
With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from mobile workshop on wheels and in the showroom. Also, Mobility City's reach goes into senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and mobility scooters in Big Box stores via National Contracts.
Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Ste A9, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
