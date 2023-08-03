Chief of Probation, Tim Wires Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

Tim Wires - Best Selling Author

CANTON, OH, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Wires, Chief of Probation, has collaborated with renowned author, Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Wires' impactful chapter, "Shots Fired: Triumph After Trauma", has played a pivotal role in propelling the book to its optimal best-seller placement. Drawing from his personal experiences, Wires empowers readers to overcome adversity, triumph over trauma, and forge a path towards personal growth and success.

About Tim Wires:

Tim Wires has worked for Stark County Family Court for 18 years. He currently serves as the Chief of Probation. Tim has maintained a commission with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office since June of 2006. He has also been an instructor of Defensive Tactics, Search and Seizure, and Verbal Defense and Influence with the Supreme Court of Ohio since 2007.

Tim served on the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force from April of 2015 until July of 2021. He is a Purple Heart Recipient by the U.S. Marshal’s Service for injuries sustained while executing a high-risk warrant. Tim was also awarded the Medal of Honor by the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, the Medal of Valor by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, and Law Enforcement Officer of the Year from the VFW at both the district and state levels for actions above and beyond the call of duty to bring a violent fugitive to justice.

Tim received his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Kent State University, his Secondary Education certification from the University of Mount Union, and his Peace Officer certification from the University of Akron’s Police Academy. He is also a certified Life Coach.

Tim’s passion is to help anyone suffering through PTSD and struggling to find a higher quality of life. Tim is married to his wife, Michelle, and they have two beautiful children, Grace and Michael.

To embark on a transformative journey towards authenticity, The Keys to Authenticity is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.