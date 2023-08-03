[Latest] Global Electric Traction Motor Market Size/Share Worth USD 24 Billion by 2030 at a 13% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Electric Traction Motor Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 12 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 24 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Siemens AG, NIDEC Corporation, CRRC, Skoda Electric, CG Power, GE, Bosch, Alstom., and others.

According to a market research study, the demand for global Electric Traction Motor Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 24 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Electric Traction Motor Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 24 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Electric Traction Motor Market: Overview

Traction motor-equipped vehicles are exclusively hybrid and battery-powered (BEVs). BEVs and HEVs have rapidly gained recognition in the global automotive industry by providing almost zero emissions and fuel efficiency at ever-lower prices. Around the world, numerous automakers are currently creating cutting-edge HEV and EV designs. For consumers to experience the best range and fuel economy, preventing electrical and magnetic losses is essential.

Growth Factors

The market is expanding due to increased investments in electric vehicles and the growing adoption of energy-efficient motors. EV sales are increasing due to the traction motors’ high efficiency and low power consumption. Additionally, tight environmental regulations and emission limits to safeguard environmental sustainability fuel the demand for EVs, creating excellent conditions for market expansion.

A growing popular preference for zero-emission vehicles has resulted in a global boom in hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) sales. Therefore, the market would gain from the increased HEV production. The government is also implementing various schemes, like tax benefits and rebates, to boost EV sales, driving the market for EV traction motors.

Segmental Overview

The market for Electric Traction motors is segmented into type, power rating, and application. Railways, electric cars, and other applications make up the electric traction motor market. Elevators, industrial equipment, and conveyor belts are more examples. The electric vehicle segment is anticipated to develop faster during the projected period. The demand for effective traction motors is rising as more electric vehicles are on the road globally. Tesla, Mercedes, BMW, Daimler, Jaguar Land Rover, and Toyota are some of the top manufacturers that use traction motors.

The market for electric traction motors is divided into two types: AC and DC. The AC segment is anticipated to be the market’s largest by type for electric traction motors during the anticipated period. Electric cars, industrial machinery, and the rail industry frequently employ these motors for propulsion. Compared to DC motors, AC motors are more effective and simpler to manage.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific region will lead the electric DC motor market in 2021. The expansion is anticipated to result from an increase in the use of electric vehicles (EVs) and a significant number of rail and metro projects in the continent’s developing nations, including China, India, Japan, and others. Due to its rapid urbanization, China intends to reduce the pollution from its road transport vehicles, which will spur the development of electric vehicles. These elements will influence future market statistics for electric transition motors in China.

In 2021, Europe ranked second after North America in terms of the use of electric traction motors. The need for electric traction motors in the area is rising along with the demand for electric automobiles.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 12 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 24 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 13% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players Siemens AG, NIDEC Corporation, CRRC, Skoda Electric, CG Power, GE, Bosch, Alstom, and Others Key Segment By Type, Power Rating, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

The competitive landscape for the electric traction motor market includes information from competitors. The company’s financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in R&D, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, global presence, production capacities, product launch, company strengths and weaknesses, product width and breadth, and application dominance are among the details that are included. As mentioned earlier, the data are limited to the companies’ systems with a market-related focus.

Some of the prominent players

Siemens AG

NIDEC Corporation

CRRC

Skoda Electric

CG Power

GE

Bosch

Alstom

The global Electric Traction Motor market is segmented as follows:

By Type

AC motor

DC motor

By Power Rating

<200 kW

200 kW to 400 kW

>400 kW

By Application

Electric Vehicles

Railways

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

