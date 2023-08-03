Submit Release
Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated Second Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, today provided an updated investor presentation for second quarter 2023 results. The investor presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at https://www.hosthotels.com/#key-investors-materials.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

SOURAV GHOSH JAIME MARCUS
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
(240) 744-5267 (240) 744-5117
  ir@hosthotels.com

