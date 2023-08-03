Submit Release
VALHI DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:  VHI) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock, payable on September 21, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023.

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO2), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


