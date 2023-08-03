Logo, website of 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians unveiled

VIETNAM, August 3 -

HÀ NỘI — The visual identity, logo, website, and official trailer of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians were announced at a ceremony in Hà Nội on August 3.

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ attended the event and pressed the symbolic button for the launch of the visual identity and the logo.

Speaking at the ceremony, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bùi Văn Cường, who is also the deputy head of the conference's organising committee, stressed that the important conference, scheduled for September 14-17 in Hà Nội, will continue to affirm Việt Nam's active, responsible, and proactive participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the largest global parliamentary organization.

He further explained that the logo was designed to highlight two elements – the letter "Y" representing the word "Youth," and five "Y" letters symbolising delegates from five continents gathering in the Vietnamese capital city to participate in the conference. Vietnam, as the host country, is placed at the centre with red and yellow colours and a five-pointed star.

The conference's website, https://nghisitre.quochoi.vn/, consists of five sections and eight categories, presented in both English and Vietnamese languages. It also includes direct links to the specialised page of the conference at IPU.org. VNS