Salem Baptist Church Hosts Back to School Special: Fresh Fades and Flat Irons

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the new school year approaches, Salem Baptist Church (3131 Lake Street) is excited to announce its first-ever Back to School event, Fresh Fades and Flat Irons. This community-focused initiative will help students get groomed and prepared for the upcoming academic year.

The event will take place on Monday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church.

"We believe that a fresh look can inspire confidence and excitement among students as they start a new school year," said Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus, Sr. Pastor. "We look forward to creating an opportunity for students to get their hair done in the latest hairstyles and haircuts before that first day of school."

“Our prayer is that this outreach effort will allow Salem to demonstrate the love of Christ in a tangible way, while also helping families save money and become enthused about this new school year,” said youth pastor Min. Brandon Whitaker. “We firmly believe that as the church, we are called to assist the community with their psychological needs, food, shelter, clothing, as well as help them see the light and love of Jesus Christ.”

Parents/guardians or students 18 years and older can call for appointments at: (402) 455-1000 or book online: https://bit.ly/fresh-fades-n-flatirons

What to Expect:

Skilled stylists for fresh fades and trendy hairstyles

Participants should come with their hair already shampooed to achieve their perfect look

Enjoy delicious food while waiting for service

Limited slots available, so early booking is important

"Salem has traditionally celebrated Back to School with tangible gifts for students and student rallies, including prayers for the school year,” said Tammy Brown, Board of Trustees member and church volunteer. “We want our community excited about the new school year. There is a long list of items to purchase when children return to school, including physicals, clothes, shoes, school supplies, lunch money and hair styling. We’re aiming to provide a memorable experience and a sense of empowerment to the youth in our community."

About Salem Baptist Church

Led by Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus, the Salem Baptist Church is transforming lives by Exalting the Savior, Evangelizing the Lost, Equipping the Saints and Expanding the Kingdom of God. Salem is home to the largest African American church population in the State of Nebraska. The church was founded in 1922 and has played important roles in the history of African Americans in Omaha, and in the city's religious community. Church leadership has impacted the city in a variety of ways. Long-time Rev. J.C. Wade was recognized in the Congressional Record in 2000.