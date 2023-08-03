PLBY Group to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (the “Company” or “PLBY Group”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after the U.S. stock market closes.



The Company will publish a press release discussing the quarter, to include written prepared remarks, and then at 5:00 pm ET will host an analyst question and answer session, which will be webcast. This format is slightly different than in prior quarters, and allows the webcast to be conversational and more focused on top questions than on prepared remarks.

The earnings release and webcast can be accessed at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors.

