Appian Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second quarter cloud subscription revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $74.4 million

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Appian is leading in AI-based process automation. Our practical and private approach to AI is garnering customer and media interest, differentiating us from the competition,” said Matt Calkins, CEO & Founder.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: Cloud subscription revenue was $74.4 million, up 30% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of our cloud subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions, and maintenance and support, increased 22% year-over-year to $93.8 million. Professional services revenue was $33.9 million, an increase of 2% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Total revenue was $127.7 million, up 16% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Cloud subscription revenue retention rate was 115% as of June 30, 2023.
  • Operating loss and non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP operating loss was $(40.7) million, compared to $(42.7) million for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating loss was $(27.1) million, compared to $(26.8) million for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Net loss and non-GAAP net loss: GAAP net loss was $(42.4) million, compared to $(49.4) million for the second quarter of 2022. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.58) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $(0.68) for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was $(28.5) million, compared to $(33.4) million for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.39), compared to the $(0.46) net loss per share for the second quarter of 2022. GAAP and non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2023 included $1.2 million, or $0.02 per share, of foreign currency exchange gains. GAAP and non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2022 included $6.5 million, or $(0.09) per share, of foreign currency exchange losses. We do not forecast foreign exchange rate movements.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(24.7) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(25.0) million for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Balance sheet and cash flows: As of June 30, 2023, Appian had total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $237.0 million. Net cash used by operating activities was $(11.9) million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $(29.7) million of net cash used by operating activities for the same period in 2022.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights:

Financial Outlook:

As of August 3, 2023, guidance for 2023 is as follows:

  • Third Quarter 2023 Guidance:
    • Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be between $75.5 million and $76.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 25% to 26%.
    • Total revenue is expected to be between $134.0 million and $136.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 14% to 15%.
    • Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $(16.0) million and $(12.0) million.
    • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $(0.28) and $(0.23), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 73.3 million.
  • Full Year 2023 Guidance:
    • Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be between $299.0 million and $301.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 26% to 27%.
    • Total revenue is expected to be between $538.0 million and $543.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 15% to 16%.
    • Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $(67.0) million and $(63.0) million.
    • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $(1.16) and $(1.10), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 73.2 million.

Conference Call Details:

Appian will host a conference call today, August 3, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss Appian's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and business outlook.

To access the call, navigate to the following link(1). Once registered, participants can dial in using their phone with a dial in and PIN, or they can choose the Call Me option for instant dial to their phone. The live webcast of the conference call can also be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at http://investors.appian.com.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI-Powered Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

___________________________________
1 https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0cede263c5164a2c88812a773ab79ac6

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Appian provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial performance measures. Appian uses these non-GAAP financial performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Appian’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Appian’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. Appian believes both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Appian’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance as well as comparisons to competitors’ operating results. Appian believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by Appian’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Appian’s business.

The non-GAAP financial performance measures include non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, and non-GAAP operating loss. These non-GAAP financial performance measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, certain litigation-related expenses consisting of legal and other professional fees associated with the Pegasystems cases, which are not indicative of our core operating performance and are not part of our normal course of business, and severance costs related to involuntary reductions in our workforce. While these items may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluation of our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods as these items can vary significantly from period to period depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may occur. Therefore, while we may incur or recognize these types of expenses in the future, the Company believes removing these items for purposes of calculating the non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a more focused presentation of our ongoing operating performance.

Appian also discusses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial performance measure it believes offers a useful view of the overall operation of its businesses. The company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss before (1) other (income) expenses, net, (2) interest expense, (3) income tax expense (benefit), (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) stock-based compensation expense, (6) litigation expenses directly associated with the Pegasystems cases, and (7) severance costs. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net loss. Users should consider the limitations of using adjusted EBITDA, including the fact this measure does not provide a complete measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to purport to be an alternate to net loss as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and Appian’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release. Appian provides guidance ranges for non-GAAP net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA; however, we are not able to reconcile these amounts to their comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable, subject to high variability, dependent on future events outside of our control, and cannot be predicted. In addition, Appian believes such reconciliations could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The actual effect of the reconciling items that Appian may exclude from these non-GAAP expense numbers, when determined, may be significant to the calculation of the comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding Appian’s future financial and business performance for the third quarter and full year 2023, future investment by Appian in its go-to-market initiatives, increased demand for the Appian AI-Powered Process platform, market opportunity and plans and objectives for future operations, including Appian’s ability to drive continued subscriptions revenue and total revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties associated with Appian’s ability to grow its business and manage its growth, Appian’s ability to sustain its revenue growth rate, continued market acceptance of Appian’s AI-Powered Process platform and adoption of low-code solutions to drive digital transformation, the fluctuation of Appian’s operating results due to the length and variability of its sales cycle, competition in the markets in which Appian operates, risks and uncertainties associated with the composition and concentration of Appian’s customer base and their demand for its platform and satisfaction with the services provided by Appian, the potential fluctuation of Appian’s future quarterly results of operations, Appian’s ability to shift its revenue towards subscriptions and away from professional services, Appian’s ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, Appian’s strategic relationships with third parties and use of third-party licensed software and its platform’s compatibility with third-party applications, the timing of Appian’s recognition of subscriptions revenue which may delay the effect of near term changes in sales on its operating results, Appian’s ability to meet its financial covenants under its Credit Agreement, and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Appian’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 16, 2023 and other reports that Appian has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian’s management to predict all risks nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contact
Srinivas Anantha, CFA
703-442-8844
investors@appian.com

Media Contact
Ben Farrell
703-442-1067
ben.farrell@appian.com

 
APPIAN CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value and share data)
   
  As of
  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,530     $ 148,132  
Short-term investments and marketable securities   65,430       47,863  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,206 and $2,125, respectively   134,016       165,964  
Deferred commissions, current   30,389       30,196  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   32,720       28,093  
Restricted cash, current   2,272       2,249  
Total current assets   436,357       422,497  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $21,054 and $18,864, respectively   44,514       41,855  
Goodwill   26,618       26,349  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $3,486 and $2,715, respectively   4,562       5,251  
Right-of-use assets for operating leases   39,197       37,248  
Deferred commissions, net of current portion   55,471       55,788  
Deferred tax assets   2,466       1,940  
Other assets   3,171       3,286  
Total assets $ 612,356     $ 594,214  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 7,104     $ 7,997  
Accrued expenses   11,943       12,227  
Accrued compensation and related benefits   34,630       40,718  
Deferred revenue   191,672       194,768  
Debt   65,431       2,740  
Operating lease liabilities   9,876       8,681  
Other current liabilities   4,295       3,121  
Total current liabilities   324,951       270,252  
Long-term debt   142,874       115,379  
Operating lease liabilities   60,079       57,225  
Deferred revenue   3,734       5,556  
Deferred tax liabilities   86       102  
Total liabilities   531,724       448,514  
Stockholders’ equity      
Class A common stock—par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 41,615,737 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 41,320,091 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022   4       4  
Class B common stock—par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 31,497,596 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 31,497,796 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022   3       3  
Additional paid-in capital   579,378       561,390  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (11,118 )     (7,246 )
Accumulated deficit   (487,635 )     (408,451 )
Total stockholders’ equity   80,632       145,700  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 612,356     $ 594,214  
               


 
APPIAN CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
       
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
  (unaudited)
Revenue              
Subscriptions $ 93,794     $ 76,668     $ 192,751     $ 160,388  
Professional services   33,921       33,395       70,199       63,941  
Total revenue   127,715       110,063       262,950       224,329  
Cost of revenue              
Subscriptions   10,779       8,528       21,227       16,751  
Professional services   26,066       24,765       51,711       47,563  
Total cost of revenue   36,845       33,293       72,938       64,314  
Gross profit   90,870       76,770       190,012       160,015  
Operating expenses              
Sales and marketing   62,581       56,166       125,671       102,192  
Research and development   39,743       33,842       81,367       63,778  
General and administrative   29,208       29,509       58,902       60,658  
Total operating expenses   131,532       119,517       265,940       226,628  
Operating loss   (40,662 )     (42,747 )     (75,928 )     (66,613 )
Other non-operating expense              
Other (income) expense, net   (3,886 )     6,153       (6,576 )     6,940  
Interest expense   4,755       60       7,873       134  
Total other non-operating expense   869       6,213       1,297       7,074  
Loss before income taxes   (41,531 )     (48,960 )     (77,225 )     (73,687 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   824       394       1,959       (1,179 )
Net loss $ (42,355 )   $ (49,354 )   $ (79,184 )   $ (72,508 )
Net loss per share:              
Basic and diluted $ (0.58 )   $ (0.68 )   $ (1.09 )   $ (1.00 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic and diluted   73,041       72,390       72,956       72,272  
                               


 
APPIAN CORPORATION
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
(in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023
 		  2022
 		  2023
 		  2022
  (unaudited)
Cost of revenue              
Subscriptions $ 230     $ 249     $ 502     $ 428  
Professional services   1,472       1,330       3,063       2,387  
Operating expenses              
Sales and marketing   2,772       2,266       5,217       4,054  
Research and development   2,910       3,063       6,536       5,377  
General and administrative   3,764       2,240       6,886       3,845  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 11,148     $ 9,148     $ 22,204     $ 16,091  
                               


 
APPIAN CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)
   
  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $ (79,184 )   $ (72,508 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities      
Stock-based compensation   22,204       16,091  
Depreciation and amortization   4,705       3,573  
Bad debt expense   419       (1 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   223        
Deferred income taxes   (518 )     (1,302 )
Changes in assets and liabilities      
Accounts receivable   28,663       12,132  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (4,924 )     (5,334 )
Deferred commissions   123       (1,777 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   719       2,098  
Accrued compensation and related benefits   (6,240 )     (4,923 )
Other current and non-current liabilities   1,066       (395 )
Deferred revenue   (6,574 )     2,990  
Operating lease assets and liabilities   2,116       (905 )
Net cash used by operating activities   (37,202 )     (50,261 )
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of investments   (53,443 )     (31,214 )
Proceeds from investments   35,876       36,473  
Purchases of property and equipment   (7,805 )     (4,685 )
Net cash (used by) provided by investing activities   (25,372 )     574  
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from borrowings   92,000        
Debt repayments   (1,687 )      
Payments for debt issuance costs   (411 )      
Payments for employee taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards   (4,775 )      
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options   559       25,030  
Net cash provided by financing activities   85,686       25,030  
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   309       (205 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   23,421       (24,862 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   150,381       103,960  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 173,802     $ 79,098  
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information      
Cash paid for interest $ 2,731     $ 145  
Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,472     $ 524  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities      
Accrued capital expenditures $ 392     $ 96  
               


 
APPIAN CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
                   
  GAAP Measure   Stock-Based Compensation   Litigation Expenses   Severance Costs   Non-GAAP Measure
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023                  
Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 10,779     $ (230 )   $     $ (19 )   $ 10,530  
Professional services cost of revenue   26,066       (1,472 )           (35 )     24,559  
Total cost of revenue   36,845       (1,702 )           (54 )     35,089  
Total operating expense   131,532       (9,446 )     (347 )     (2,041 )     119,698  
Operating loss   (40,662 )     11,148       347       2,095       (27,072 )
Income tax impact of above items   824       221       7       42       1,094  
Net loss   (42,355 )     11,369       354       2,137       (28,495 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.58 )   $ 0.16     $     $ 0.03     $ (0.39 )
                   
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023                  
Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 21,227     $ (502 )   $     $ (30 )   $ 20,695  
Professional services cost of revenue   51,711       (3,063 )           (158 )     48,490  
Total cost of revenue   72,938       (3,565 )           (188 )     69,185  
Total operating expense   265,940       (18,639 )     (2,189 )     (6,111 )     239,001  
Operating loss   (75,928 )     22,204       2,189       6,299       (45,236 )
Income tax impact of above items   1,959       563       56       160       2,738  
Net loss   (79,184 )     22,767       2,245       6,459       (47,713 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.09 )   $ 0.31     $ 0.03     $ 0.09     $ (0.65 )


  GAAP Measure   Stock-Based Compensation   Litigation Expenses   Non-GAAP Measure
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022              
Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 8,528     $ (249 )   $     $ 8,279  
Professional services cost of revenue   24,765       (1,330 )           23,435  
Total cost of revenue   33,293       (1,579 )           31,714  
Total operating expense   119,517       (7,569 )     (6,831 )     105,117  
Operating loss   (42,747 )     9,148       6,831       (26,768 )
Net loss   (49,354 )     9,148       6,831       (33,375 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.68 )   $ 0.13     $ 0.09     $ (0.46 )
               
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022              
Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 16,751     $ (428 )   $     $ 16,323  
Professional services cost of revenue   47,563       (2,387 )           45,176  
Total cost of revenue   64,314       (2,815 )           61,499  
Total operating expense   226,628       (13,276 )     (18,623 )     194,729  
Operating loss   (66,613 )     16,091       18,623       (31,899 )
Net loss   (72,508 )     16,091       18,623       (37,794 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.00 )   $ 0.22     $ 0.26     $ (0.52 )


  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA:              
GAAP net loss $ (42,355 )   $ (49,354 )   $ (79,184 )   $ (72,508 )
Other (income) expense, net   (3,886 )     6,153       (6,576 )     6,940  
Interest expense   4,755       60       7,873       134  
Income tax expense (benefit)   824       394       1,959       (1,179 )
Depreciation and amortization   2,364       1,800       4,705       3,573  
Stock-based compensation expense   11,148       9,148       22,204       16,091  
Litigation expenses   347       6,831       2,189       18,623  
Severance costs   2,095             6,299        
Adjusted EBITDA $ (24,708 )   $ (24,968 )   $ (40,531 )   $ (28,326 )
                               


