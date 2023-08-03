CarGurus Delays Earnings Release and Conference Call

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles1, today announced that it will delay its second quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 3, 2023. CarGurus has not completed its customary quarterly closing and review procedures for the three months ended June 30, 2023. CarGurus will announce the date of the rescheduled earnings release and conference call in a subsequent press release.



