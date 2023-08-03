AXT, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor wafer substrates, today reported financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2023.



Management Qualitative Comments

“Though the macro environment continues to impact our growth near-term, the trends that have driven our revenue and customer expansion remain very much intact,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “We continue to excel in our technical capabilities and are readying our business to support new applications in data center, consumer, and other high growth areas. Further, we continue to expand our recycling program and are focused on improving our efficiency and accelerating our return to profitability.”

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $18.6 million, compared with $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $39.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.





GAAP gross margin was 9.2 percent of revenue for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 26.3 percent of revenue for the first quarter of 2023 and 39.1 percent for the second quarter of 2022.





Non-GAAP gross margin was 9.8 percent of revenue for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 26.9 percent of revenue for the first quarter of 2023 and 39.4 percent for the second quarter of 2022.





GAAP operating expenses were $8.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2022.





Non-GAAP operating expenses were $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2022.





GAAP operating profit/(loss) for the second quarter of 2023 was an operating loss of ($6.8) million, compared with an operating loss of ($4.4) million for the first quarter of 2023 and an operating profit of $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2022.





Non-GAAP operating profit/(loss) for the second quarter of 2023 was an operating loss of ($5.9) million, compared with an operating loss of ($3.5) million for the first quarter of 2023 and an operating profit of $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2022.





Non-operating income and expense, taxes and minority interest for the second quarter of 2023 was a net gain of $1.8 million, compared with a net gain of $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 and a net gain of $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2022.





GAAP net income, after minority interests, for the second quarter of 2023 was a net loss of ($5.1) million, or ($0.12) per share, compared with a net loss of ($3.3) million, or ($0.08) per share, for the first quarter of 2023 and a net income of $5.5 million, or $0.13 per share, for the second quarter of 2022.





Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2023 was a net loss of ($4.2) million, or ($0.10) per share, compared with a net loss of ($2.4) million, or ($0.06) per share, for the first quarter of 2023 and a net income of $6.7 million, or $0.16 per share, for the second quarter of 2022.

STAR Market Listing Update

On January 10, 2022, AXT announced that Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology Co., Ltd. (“Tongmei”), its subsidiary in Beijing, China, submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the “SSE”) its application to list its shares in an initial public offering (the “IPO”) on the SSE’s Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd (the “STAR Market”) and the application was accepted for review. Subsequently, Tongmei responded to several rounds of questions received from the SSE. On July 12, 2022, the SSE approved the listing of Tongmei’s shares in an IPO on the STAR Market. On August 1, 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the “CSRC”) accepted for review Tongmei’s IPO application. The STAR Market IPO remains subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities. The process of going public on the STAR Market includes several periods of review and, therefore, is a lengthy process. Subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities, Tongmei hopes to accomplish this goal in the coming months. AXT has posted a brief summary of the plan and the process on its website at http://www.axt.com .

Conference Call

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws, including, for example, statements regarding the timing and completion of the proposed listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market. Additional examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market demand for our products, our product mix, our growth prospects and opportunities for continued business expansion, including trends, new applications and the ramping of Tier-1 customers, our market opportunity, our ability to lead our industry, our relocation, our expectations with respect to our business prospects and financial results, including our gross margin performance, and our development of larger diameter substrates that we believe will enable the next generation of technology innovation across a number of end-markets. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the company’s operations and business environment, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in the foregoing discussion. These uncertainties and factors include but are not limited to: the requests for redemptions by private equity funds in China of investments in Tongmei, the administrative challenges in satisfying the requirements of various government agencies in China in connection with the listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market, continued open access to companies to list shares on the STAR Market, investor enthusiasm for new listings of shares on the STAR Market and geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. Additional uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of significant orders; the cancellation of orders and return of product; emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; end-user acceptance of products containing chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; our ability to bring new products to market; product announcements by our competitors; the ability to control costs and improve efficiency; the ability to utilize our manufacturing capacity; product yields and their impact on gross margins; the relocation of manufacturing lines and ramping of production; possible factory shutdowns as a result of air pollution in China or COVID-19; COVID-19 or other outbreaks of a contagious disease; tariffs and other trade war issues; the financial performance of our partially owned supply chain companies; policies and regulations in China; and other factors as set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each of these factors is difficult to predict and many are beyond the company’s control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW

AXT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 18,595 $ 39,487 $ 38,000 $ 79,140 Cost of revenue 16,880 24,052 31,175 50,397 Gross profit 1,715 15,435 6,825 28,743 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 5,820 6,693 11,772 13,143 Research and development 2,740 3,453 6,335 6,612 Total operating expenses 8,560 10,146 18,107 19,755 Income (loss) from operations (6,845 ) 5,289 (11,282 ) 8,988 Interest expense, net (365 ) (188 ) (762 ) (371 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 941 2,177 1,975 3,302 Other income, net 777 294 1,059 285 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (5,492 ) 7,572 (9,010 ) 12,204 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (139 ) 1,027 9 1,687 Net income (loss) (5,353 ) 6,545 (9,019 ) 10,517 Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests 264 (999 ) 582 (1,806 ) Net income (loss) attributable to AXT, Inc. $ (5,089 ) $ 5,546 $ (8,437 ) $ 8,711 Net income (loss) attributable to AXT, Inc. per common share: Basic $ (0.12 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.21 Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.20 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 42,586 42,001 42,542 41,935 Diluted 42,586 42,511 42,542 42,586

AXT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,092 $ 34,948 Restricted cash 10,794 6,400 Short-term investments 7,088 9,339 Accounts receivable, net 19,857 29,252 Inventories 87,063 89,629 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,576 13,977 Total current assets 165,470 183,545 Long-term investments 1,641 2,118 Property, plant and equipment, net 158,672 161,017 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,473 1,761 Other assets 18,946 21,631 Total assets $ 346,202 $ 370,072 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,692 $ 10,084 Accrued liabilities 16,949 18,164 Bank loans 45,622 47,078 Total current liabilities 67,263 75,326 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,157 1,322 Other long-term liabilities 3,398 3,678 Total liabilities 71,818 80,326 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 41,393 44,846 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 3,532 3,532 Common stock 44 44 Additional paid-in capital 236,988 235,308 Accumulated deficit (22,596 ) (14,159 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,175 ) (3,118 ) Total AXT, Inc. stockholders’ equity 209,793 221,607 Noncontrolling interests 23,198 23,293 Total stockholders’ equity 232,991 244,900 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 346,202 $ 370,072

AXT, INC.

Reconciliation of Statements of Operations Under GAAP and Non-GAAP

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 1,715 $ 15,435 $ 6,825 $ 28,743 Stock-based compensation expense 103 113 208 226 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,818 $ 15,548 $ 7,033 $ 28,969 GAAP operating expenses $ 8,560 $ 10,146 $ 18,107 $ 19,755 Stock-based compensation expense 809 1,021 1,619 1,996 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 7,751 $ 9,125 $ 16,488 $ 17,759 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (6,845 ) $ 5,289 $ (11,282 ) $ 8,988 Stock-based compensation expense 912 1,134 1,827 2,222 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (5,933 ) $ 6,423 $ (9,455 ) $ 11,210 GAAP net income (loss) $ (5,089 ) $ 5,546 $ (8,437 ) $ 8,711 Stock-based compensation expense 912 1,134 1,827 2,222 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (4,177 ) $ 6,680 $ (6,610 ) $ 10,933 GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.20 Stock-based compensation expense per diluted share $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.25 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share 42,586 42,511 42,542 42,586



