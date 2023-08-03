Sun Country Airlines Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue of $261 million, highest second quarter on record(1)

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.35 and operating income of $36 million

Adj. diluted EPS(2) of $0.40 and adjusted operating income(2) of $40 million , highest second quarter on record(1)

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (“Sun Country Airlines,” “Sun Country,” the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNCY) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Sun Country had an historically strong second quarter, in what is typically a seasonally weaker quarter for us,” said Jude Bricker, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Country. “Total revenue was up by 19.2% versus the second quarter 2022 and we produced a GAAP operating margin of 13.6% and an adjusted operating margin(2) of 15.3%. The revenue environment continued to be robust as total average fare increased 2.7% and load factor was up by 2 percentage points versus the second quarter of 2022. This helped to drive a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.35 and an Adjusted diluted EPS(2) of $0.40 in the second quarter. In addition to our excellent performance, our board of directors has authorized an additional $30 million for repurchases of Sun Country shares.”

Overview of Second Quarter

Three Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 % Change Total Operating Revenue $ 261.1 $ 219.1 19.2 Operating Income 35.6 3.4 956.3 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax 26.8 (4.8 ) NM Net Income (Loss) 20.6 (3.9 ) NM Diluted earnings (Loss) per share $ 0.35 $ (0.07 ) NM





Three Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 % Change Adjusted Operating Income (2) $ 40.0 $ 3.9 914.2 Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (2) 31.3 (2.6 ) NM Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (2) 24.1 (1.8 ) NM Adjusted diluted earnings (Loss) per share (2) $ 0.40 $ (0.03 ) NM





Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 % Change Total Operating Revenue $ 555.2 $ 445.6 24.6 Operating Income 91.4 25.2 262.6 Income Before Income Tax 76.4 1.6 NM Net Income (Loss) 58.9 (0.3 ) NM Diluted earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 0.00 NM





Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 % Change Adjusted Operating Income (2) $ 98.5 $ 26.7 268.8 Adjusted Income Before Income Tax (2) 83.8 13.0 542.3 Adjusted Net Income (2) 64.5 10.5 514.5 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) $ 1.08 $ 0.18 500.0

"NM" stands for not meaningful

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Sun Country reported net income of $21 million and income before income tax of $27 million, on $261 million of revenue. Adjusted income before income tax(2) for the quarter was $31 million. GAAP operating income during the quarter was $36 million, while adjusted operating income(2) was $40 million .

“During the quarter, revenue growth continued across our scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses, and the second quarter was our eighth consecutive quarter where year-over-year total revenue growth has exceeded total block hour growth,” said Dave Davis, President and Chief Financial Officer. “Scheduled service TRASM(3) increased 10.3% while scheduled service ASMs increased 5.6% versus second quarter 2022. This contributed to net income of $21 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin(2) of 23.9% for the quarter, and net income of $59 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.3% year to date. Total flown block hours during the second quarter across all business lines grew by 11.3% year over year. Adjusted CASM(4) was 10.4% higher than second quarter 2022, which reflects declining year-over-year CASM growth versus the first quarter. We expect year-over-year Adjusted CASM(4) trends to continue to improve in the quarters ahead.”

Notable Highlights

Named the Best Low-Cost Airline in North America by Skytrax at the 2023 World Airline Awards.

Added nonstop flying from Milwaukee to both Orlando and Phoenix, and increased flying between Milwaukee and Cancun over the busy winter travel period.

The Company repurchased 416,751 shares at an average price of $17.82 during the second quarter. The board of directors approved an additional $30 million of buyback authority which brings the current repurchase authorization to $32.8 million.



Capacity

System block hours flown during the second quarter of 2023 grew by 11.3% year-over-year. Cargo block hours grew in the second quarter by 10.4% year-over-year as Amazon flying was constrained last year due to scheduled maintenance events. Scheduled service block hours and charter block hours increased by 7.4% and 23.9%, respectively year-over-year on a 21.7% increase in average passenger aircraft.

Charter block hours under long-term contracts comprised 87.2% of the total charter flying performed in the second quarter of 2023. As the Company continues to normalize its aircraft utilization, it intends to pursue more ad-hoc charter flying.

Revenue

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company reported total revenue of $261 million, which was 19.2% more than the second quarter of 2022. The Company’s scheduled service TRASM(3) of 12.74 cents in the second quarter of 2023 increased 10.3% year-over-year while scheduled service ASMs also increased 5.6%. The second quarter 2023 average total fare of $177 exceeded second quarter 2022 by 2.7% and included strong average ancillary revenue per passenger of $66. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company’s charter service revenue was $50 million, an increase of 16.1% year-over-year. On a rate basis, second quarter 2023 charter revenue per block hour was 6.3% lower than the rate in the second quarter of 2022 as lower fuel prices reduced the fuel reimbursement amount that we received from our charter customers.

In the second quarter of 2023, cargo revenue was $25 million, an 18.1% increase versus the second quarter of 2022. The variance was primarily driven by a 10.4% increase in block hours and the annual rate escalation which went into effect in mid-December 2022.

Cost

For the second quarter of 2023, total GAAP operating expenses increased 4.5% year-over-year, primarily due to a 25.9% increase in salaries, wages, and benefits. This increase was driven, in part, by a $3 million one-time vesting of management stock options. Fuel expense decreased by 32.0% compared to second quarter 2022. Adjusted CASM(4) in the second quarter increased 10.4% versus the second quarter 2022 due to a decrease in daily aircraft utilization of 9.5% for the same period.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total liquidity(5) was $263 million on June 30, 2023, while the Company’s net debt(6) was $490 million.

(in millions - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 86.9 $ 92.1 Available-for-Sale Securities 151.5 172.6 Amount Available Under Revolving Credit Facility 24.7 24.7 Total Liquidity $ 263.0 $ 289.4 (in millions - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Total Debt, net $ 448.4 $ 352.2 Finance Lease Obligations 257.3 251.3 Operating Lease Obligations 22.7 26.1 Total Debt, net, and Lease Obligations 728.5 629.7 Cash and Cash Equivalents 86.9 92.1 Available-for-Sale Securities 151.5 172.6 Net Debt $ 490.1 $ 364.9





Fleet

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had 43 aircraft in its passenger service fleet, operated 12 freighter aircraft in its cargo operation, and had five aircraft held for operating lease.

Guidance for Third Quarter 2023

Q3 2023 H/(L) vs Q3 2022 Total revenue - millions $240 to $250 8% to 13% Economic fuel cost per gallon $2.90 (26%) Operating income margin - percentage 6% to 11% (1pp) to 4pp Effective tax rate 23% Total system block hours - thousands 34.5 to 35.5 13% to 16%





About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ("VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing cargo services, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We sometimes use information that is derived from the Consolidated Financial Statements, but that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide a meaningful comparison of our results to others in the airline industry and our prior year results. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. We believe certain charges included in our operating expenses on a GAAP basis make it difficult to compare our current period results to prior periods as well as future periods and guidance. The tables below show a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this document to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Operating Revenues: Scheduled Service $ 111,467 $ 108,412 2.8 Charter Service 49,626 42,749 16.1 Ancillary 66,773 44,201 51.1 Passenger 227,866 195,362 16.6 Cargo 25,017 21,190 18.1 Other 8,203 2,515 226.2 Total Operating Revenue 261,086 219,067 19.2 Operating Expenses: Aircraft Fuel 52,360 76,947 (32.0) Salaries, Wages, and Benefits 75,919 60,298 25.9 Aircraft Rent 779 2,211 (64.8) Maintenance 15,942 12,782 24.7 Sales and Marketing 8,507 7,881 7.9 Depreciation and Amortization 22,355 16,854 32.6 Ground Handling 11,311 8,212 37.7 Landing Fees and Airport Rent 12,962 9,496 36.5 Other Operating, net 25,364 21,017 20.7 Total Operating Expenses 225,499 215,698 4.5 Operating Income 35,587 3,369 956.3 Non-operating Income (Expense): Interest Income 2,545 532 378.4 Interest Expense (11,239 ) (7,042 ) 59.6 Other, net (143 ) (1,702 ) (91.6) Total Non-operating Expense, net (8,837 ) (8,212 ) 7.6 Income (Loss) before Income Tax 26,750 (4,843 ) NM Income Tax Expense 6,132 (921 ) NM Net Income (Loss) $ 20,618 $ (3,922 ) NM Net Income (Loss) per share to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.37 $ (0.07 ) NM Diluted $ 0.35 $ (0.07 ) NM Shares used for computation: Basic 56,084,759 58,060,716 (3.4) Diluted 59,712,048 58,060,716 2.8

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Operating Revenues: Scheduled Service $ 264,124 $ 232,479 13.6 Charter Service 95,813 75,628 26.7 Ancillary 135,198 89,287 51.4 Passenger 495,135 397,394 24.6 Cargo 48,378 42,243 14.5 Other 11,688 5,954 96.3 Total Operating Revenue 555,201 445,591 24.6 Operating Expenses: Aircraft Fuel 124,650 141,492 (11.9) Salaries, Wages, and Benefits 151,349 119,915 26.2 Aircraft Rent 2,259 5,397 (58.1) Maintenance 28,981 24,777 17.0 Sales and Marketing 18,436 16,509 11.7 Depreciation and Amortization 41,815 32,182 29.9 Ground Handling 22,349 16,170 38.2 Landing Fees and Airport Rent 25,013 19,782 26.4 Other Operating, net 48,979 44,166 10.9 Total Operating Expenses 463,831 420,390 10.3 Operating Income 91,370 25,201 262.6 Non-operating Income (Expense): Interest Income 5,286 556 850.7 Interest Expense (19,869 ) (15,604 ) 27.3 Other, net (355 ) (8,577 ) (95.9) Total Non-operating Expense, net (14,938 ) (23,625 ) (36.8) Income before Income Tax 76,432 1,576 NM Income Tax Expense 17,486 1,861 839.6 Net Income (Loss) $ 58,946 $ (285 ) NM Net Income (Loss) per share to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.05 $ 0.00 NM Diluted $ 0.99 $ 0.00 NM Shares used for computation: Basic 56,364,170 57,984,608 (2.8) Diluted 59,630,008 57,984,608 2.8

KEY OPERATING STATISTICS

The following tables presents key operating statistics and metrics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Scheduled Service Statistics: Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) – thousands 1,216,261 1,126,030 8.0 Available seat miles (ASMs) – thousands 1,417,778 1,343,116 5.6 Load factor 85.8 % 83.8 % 2.0 Revenue passengers carried 1,005,126 884,088 13.7 Departures 6,401 5,674 12.8 Block hours 19,561 18,205 7.4 Scheduled service TRASM(1) - cents 12.74 11.55 10.3 Average base fare per passenger $ 110.90 $ 122.63 (9.6) Ancillary revenue per passenger $ 66.43 $ 50.00 32.9 Total Fare per Passenger $ 177.33 $ 172.63 2.7 Fuel gallons - thousands 15,128 14,187 6.6 Charter Statistics: Departures 2,759 2,235 23.4 Block hours 5,666 4,573 23.9 Available seats miles (ASMs) - thousands 337,319 278,804 21.0 Fuel gallons - thousands 4,023 3,271 23.0 Cargo Statistics: Departures 3,184 2,693 18.2 Block hours 8,570 7,762 10.4 Total System Statistics: Average passenger aircraft 42.0 34.5 21.7 Passenger aircraft – end of period 43 41 4.9 Cargo aircraft – end of period 12 12 — Aircraft held for operating lease – end of period 5 — NM Available seat miles (ASMs) – thousands 1,780,340 1,632,501 9.1 Departures 12,495 10,687 16.9 Block hours 34,230 30,755 11.3 Daily utilization – hours 6.7 7.4 (9.5) Average stage length – miles 1,046 1,120 (6.6) Total revenue per ASM (TRASM)(2) - cents 12.93 12.12 6.7 Cost per ASM (CASM) - cents 12.67 13.21 (4.1) Adjusted CASM - cents 7.88 7.14 10.4 Fuel gallons - thousands 19,399 17,568 10.4 Fuel cost per gallon $ 2.71 $ 4.39 (38.3) Employees at end of period 2,749 2,282 20.5

1 – See note 3 in end notes

2 – See note 4 in end notes

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Scheduled Service Statistics: Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) – thousands 2,648,392 2,464,490 7.5 Available seat miles (ASMs) – thousands 3,043,506 3,027,648 0.5 Load factor 87.0 % 81.4 % 5.6 Revenue passengers carried 2,003,364 1,806,740 10.9 Departures 12,578 11,901 5.7 Block hours 41,503 40,638 2.1 Scheduled service TRASM(1) - cents 13.31 10.82 23.0 Average base fare per passenger $ 131.84 $ 128.67 2.5 Ancillary revenue per passenger $ 67.49 $ 49.42 36.6 Total Fare per Passenger $ 199.33 $ 178.09 11.9 Fuel gallons - thousands 32,511 31,587 2.9 Charter Statistics: Departures 5,128 3,855 33.0 Block hours 10,720 8,377 28.0 Available seats miles (ASMs) - thousands 639,231 514,509 24.2 Fuel gallons - thousands 7,550 6,029 25.2 Cargo Statistics: Departures 6,211 5,267 17.9 Block hours 16,346 15,152 7.9 Total System Statistics: Average passenger aircraft 41.7 34.3 21.6 Passenger aircraft – end of period 43 41 4.9 Cargo aircraft – end of period 12 12 — Aircraft held for operating lease – end of period 5 — NM Available seat miles (ASMs) – thousands 3,725,341 3,560,651 4.6 Departures 24,167 21,174 14.1 Block hours 69,313 64,560 7.4 Daily utilization – hours 7.0 8.0 (12.5) Average stage length – miles 1,132 1,227 (7.7) Total revenue per ASM (TRASM)(2) - cents 13.45 11.33 18.7 Cost per ASM (CASM) - cents 12.45 11.81 5.4 Adjusted CASM - cents 7.47 6.64 12.5 Fuel gallons - thousands 40,472 37,813 7.0 Fuel cost per gallon $ 3.10 $ 3.76 (17.6) Employees at end of period 2,749 2,282 20.5

1 – See note 3 in end notes

2 – See note 4 in end notes

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET

(Dollars in millions)

(amounts may not recalculate due to rounding)





June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Change (Unaudited) Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 86.9 $ 92.1 (5.6 ) Other Current Assets 215.3 253.4 (15.0 ) Total Current Assets 302.3 345.5 (12.5 ) Total Property & Equipment, net 948.1 785.7 20.7 Other 384.3 393.3 (2.3 ) Total Assets 1,634.6 1,524.4 7.2 Air Traffic Liabilities 130.3 158.0 (17.6 ) Current Finance Lease Obligations 33.6 18.0 87.0 Current Operating Lease Obligations 4.5 6.3 (28.8 ) Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt, net 83.2 57.5 44.6 Income Tax Receivable Agreement Liability 8.0 2.3 254.0 Other Current Liabilities 123.7 135.0 (8.4 ) Total Current Liabilities 383.3 377.1 1.6 Finance Lease Obligations 223.6 233.3 (4.1 ) Operating Lease Obligations 18.3 19.8 (7.9 ) Long-Term Debt, net 365.2 294.7 23.9 Income Tax Receivable Agreement Liability 93.0 101.5 (8.4 ) Other 10.5 5.2 101.1 Total Liabilities 1,093.9 1,031.7 6.0 Total Stockholders Equity $ 540.8 $ 492.7 9.8





SUMMARY CASH FLOW

(Dollars in millions)



(Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 95.7 $ 37.1 158.2 Purchases of Property & Equipment (192.4 ) (137.6 ) 39.7 Other, net 24.3 (61.3 ) (139.6) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (168.0 ) (199.0 ) (15.5) Common Stock Repurchases (22.2 ) — NM Proceeds from Borrowing 119.2 172.5 (30.9) Repayment of Finance Lease Obligations (8.7 ) (24.3 ) (64.3) Repayment of Borrowings (21.8 ) (86.0 ) (74.7) Other, net (2.8 ) (1.0 ) 174.8 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 63.6 61.1 4.1 Net Decrease in Cash (8.7 ) (100.8 ) (91.4) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash – Beginning of the Period 102.9 317.8 (67.6) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash –

End of the Period $ 94.2 $ 217.0 (56.6)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Tax, Adjusted Pre-tax Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Tax, Adjusted Pre-tax Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures included as supplemental disclosure because we believe they are useful indicators of our operating performance. Derivations of Operating Income and Net Income are well recognized performance measurements in the airline industry that are frequently used by our management, as well as by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in comparing the operating performance of companies in our industry.

The measures described above have limitations as analytical tools. Some of the limitations applicable to these measures include: they do not reflect the impact of certain cash and non-cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; and other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently than we do, limiting each measure’s usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, the following non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to the possible differences in the method of calculation and in the items being adjusted.

For the aforementioned reasons, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Tax, Adjusted Pre-tax Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin have significant limitations which affect their use as indicators of our profitability. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income



Dollars in millions – Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income.





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Revenue $ 261.1 $ 219.1 $ 555.2 $ 445.6 Operating Income 35.6 3.4 91.4 25.2 Stock Compensation Expense 4.4 0.6 7.1 1.5 Adjusted Operating Income $ 40.0 $ 3.9 $ 98.5 $ 26.7 Operating Income Margin 13.6 % 1.5 % 16.5 % 5.7 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 15.3 % 1.8 % 17.7 % 6.0 %





Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) Before Income Tax to Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Tax



Dollars in millions – Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) before income tax to adjusted income (loss) before income tax.





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ 20.6 $ (3.9 ) $ 58.9 $ (0.3 ) Add: Provision for Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 6.1 (0.9 ) 17.5 1.9 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax, as reported 26.8 (4.8 ) 76.4 1.6 Pre-tax margin 10.2 % (2.2) % 13.8 % 0.4 % Stock Compensation Expense 4.4 0.6 7.1 1.5 Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment (1) — 1.7 (0.4 ) 8.5 Gain on asset transactions, net (2) — (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Loss on refinancing credit facility — — — 1.6 Secondary offering costs 0.1 — 0.6 — Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ 31.3 $ (2.6 ) $ 83.8 $ 13.0 Adjusted Pre-tax margin 12.0 % (1.2) % 15.1 % 2.9 %





(1 ) This represents the adjustment to the TRA for the period, which is recorded in Non-Operating Income (Expense) (2 ) Due to changes in the Company’s operations, Management determined that, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, certain asset transactions will no longer be included as adjustments to Adjusted Net Income because these transactions are part of our recurring operations. This change was made prospectively beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, and no prior period amounts have been adjusted.





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) per Share to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share



Dollars and shares in millions, except for per share – Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per share.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 Per Share - diluted Dollars Per Share - diluted Net Income (Loss) $ 20.6 $ 0.35 $ (3.9 ) $ (0.07 ) Stock Compensation Expense 4.4 0.07 0.6 0.01 Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment (1) — — 1.7 0.03 Gain on asset transactions, net (2) — — (0.1 ) — Secondary offering costs 0.1 — — — Income tax effect of adjusting items, net (3) (1.0 ) (0.02 ) (0.1 ) — Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 24.1 $ 0.40 $ (1.8 ) $ (0.03 ) Diluted share count 59.7 58.1





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Dollars Per Share - diluted Dollars Per Share - diluted Net Income (Loss) $ 58.9 $ 0.99 $ (0.3 ) $ — Stock Compensation Expense 7.1 0.12 1.5 0.03 Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment (1) (0.4 ) (0.01 ) 8.5 0.15 Gain on asset transactions, net (2) — — (0.1 ) — Loss on refinancing credit facility — — 1.6 0.03 Secondary offering costs 0.6 0.01 — — Income tax effect of adjusting items, net (3) (1.8 ) (0.03 ) (0.7 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 64.5 $ 1.08 $ 10.5 $ 0.18 Diluted share count 59.6 58.0





(1 ) This represents the adjustment to the TRA for the period, which is recorded in Non-Operating Income (Expense) (2 ) Due to changes in the Company’s operations, Management determined that, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, certain asset transactions will no longer be included as adjustments to Adjusted Net Income because these transactions are part of our recurring operations. This change was made prospectively beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, and no prior period amounts have been adjusted. (3 ) The tax effect of adjusting items, net is calculated at the Company’s statutory rate for the application period





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA



Dollars in millions – Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding The following tables present the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented below.





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ 20.6 $ (3.9 ) $ 58.9 $ (0.3 ) Interest Income (2.5 ) (0.5 ) (5.3 ) (0.6 ) Interest Expense 11.2 7.0 19.9 15.6 Stock Compensation Expense 4.4 0.6 7.1 1.5 Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment (1) — 1.7 (0.4 ) 8.5 Secondary offering costs 0.1 — 0.6 — Gain on asset transactions, net (2) — (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Provision for Income Taxes 6.1 (0.9 ) 17.5 1.9 Depreciation and Amortization 22.4 16.9 41.8 32.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62.3 $ 20.7 $ 140.2 $ 58.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.9 % 9.5 % 25.3 % 13.2 %





(1 ) This represents the adjustment to the TRA for the period, which is recorded in Non-Operating Income (Expense) (2 ) Due to changes in the Company’s operations, Management determined that, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, certain asset transactions will no longer be included as adjustments to Adjusted Net Income because these transactions are part of our recurring operations. This change was made prospectively beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, and no prior period amounts have been adjusted.





Adjusted CASM

Adjusted CASM is a non-GAAP measure derived from CASM by excluding fuel costs, costs related to our cargo operations, stock based compensation, depreciation recognized on our aircraft and flight equipment held for operating lease, certain commissions and other costs of selling our vacations product from this measure as these costs are unrelated to our airline operations and improve comparability to our peers. Adjusted CASM is an important measure used by management and by our board of directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance. Adjusted CASM is also a measure commonly used by industry analysts and we believe it is an important metric by which they compare our airline to others in the industry, although other airlines may exclude certain other costs in their calculation of Adjusted CASM. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.

Adjusted CASM excludes fuel costs. By excluding volatile fuel expenses that are outside of our control from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations and our non-fuel cost initiatives. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can lead to a significant improvement in operating results. In addition, we believe that all domestic carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management and investors to understand the impact and trends in company-specific cost drivers, such as labor rates, aircraft and maintenance costs, and productivity, which are more controllable by management.

We have excluded costs related to the cargo operations and depreciation recognized on our aircraft and flight equipment held for operating lease as these operations do not create ASMs. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company acquired five 737-900ERs that are currently on lease to an unaffiliated airline. Depreciation expense on these aircraft materially began during the three months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted CASM further excludes other adjustments, as defined in the relevant reporting period, that are not representative of the ongoing costs necessary to our airline operations and may improve comparability between periods. We also exclude stock compensation expense when computing Adjusted CASM. The Company’s compensation strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees and executives and is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders and at long-term employee retention, rather than to motivate or reward operational performance for any particular period. Thus, stock-based compensation expense varies for reasons that are generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any period.

As derivations of Adjusted CASM are not determined in accordance with GAAP, such measures are susceptible to varying calculations and not all companies calculate the measures in the same manner. As a result, derivations of Adjusted CASM as presented may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Adjusted CASM should not be considered in isolation or as a replacement for CASM. For the aforementioned reasons, Adjusted CASM has significant limitations which affect its use as an indicator of our profitability. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

Reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM



Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding, dollar amounts in millions



The following table presents the reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating Expenses

- mm Per ASM (cents) Operating Expenses

- mm Per ASM (cents) CASM $ 225.5 12.67 $ 215.7 13.21 Less: Aircraft Fuel 52.4 2.94 76.9 4.71 Stock Compensation Expense 4.4 0.25 0.6 0.04 Cargo expenses, not already adjusted above 26.0 1.46 21.3 1.31 Sun Country Vacations 0.3 0.01 0.2 0.01 Aircraft and Flight Equipment Held for Operating Lease, Depreciation Expense 2.3 0.13 — — Adjusted CASM $ 140.2 7.88 $ 116.6 7.14 Available seat miles (ASMs) - mm 1,780.3 1,632.5





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating Expenses

- mm Per ASM (cents) Operating Expenses

- mm Per ASM (cents) CASM $ 463.8 12.45 $ 420.4 11.81 Less: Aircraft Fuel 124.7 3.35 141.5 3.97 Stock Compensation Expense 7.1 0.19 1.5 0.04 Cargo expenses, not already adjusted above 50.8 1.36 40.4 1.14 Sun Country Vacations 0.7 0.02 0.6 0.02 Aircraft and Flight Equipment Held for Operating Lease, Depreciation Expense 2.3 0.06 — — Adjusted CASM $ 278.3 7.47 $ 236.3 6.64 Available seat miles (ASMs) - mm 3,725.3 3,560.7

