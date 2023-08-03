Submit Release
StepStone Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. This represents results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A common stock, payable on September 15, 2023, to the holders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2023.

StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its first quarter fiscal 2024 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com or by clicking here.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. The conference call will also be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-886-7786 (United States) or 1-416-764-8658 (international).

Replay

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live event. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and use the PIN 16493363. This replay option will be available through August 17, 2023. The replay can also be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of June 30, 2023, StepStone was responsible for approximately $640 billion of total capital, including $143 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, successful execution of business and growth strategies and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, fee-related earnings and fee-related earnings margin. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”


Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics

  Three Months Ended   Percentage
Change
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted) June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		   vs. FQ1'23
Financial Highlights              
GAAP Results              
Management and advisory fees, net $ 116,732   $ 119,121   $ 128,753   $ 132,573   $ 138,115     18 %
Total revenues   (77,218 )   (158,495 )   (4,235 )   172,374     178,011     na
Net income (loss)   (21,471 )   (67,065 )   (13,555 )   56,816     49,446     na
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:              
Basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.46   $ 0.34     na
Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.46   $ 0.34     na
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:              
Basic   61,144,139     61,407,834     62,192,899     62,805,788     62,834,818     3 %
Diluted   61,144,139     61,407,834     62,192,899     65,831,409     65,739,470     8 %
Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock(1) $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.20     —%
Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock(1) $   $   $   $   $ 0.25     na
Accrued carried interest allocations   1,366,314     1,189,323     1,126,386     1,227,173     1,277,783     (6)%
               
Non-GAAP Results(2)              
Management and advisory fees, net(3) $ 116,732   $ 119,121   $ 128,753   $ 132,720   $ 138,301     18 %
Adjusted revenues   190,339     150,638     148,053     152,940     152,780     (20)%
Fee-related earnings (“FRE”)   36,617     39,044     42,701     37,796     44,402     21 %
Fee-related earnings margin(4)   31 %   33 %   33 %   28 %   32 %    
Gross realized performance fees   73,607     31,517     19,300     20,220     14,479     (80)%
Adjusted net income (“ANI”)   47,134     37,261     31,153     27,115     29,388     (38)%
Adjusted weighted-average shares   114,466,962     114,606,326     114,651,163     114,765,635     114,673,696     —%
ANI per share $ 0.41   $ 0.33   $ 0.27   $ 0.24   $ 0.26     (37)%
               
Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics (in billions)              
Assets under management (“AUM”)(5) $ 136.5   $ 135.0   $ 134.0   $ 138.4   $ 142.6     4 %
Assets under advisement (“AUA”)(5)   451.9     466.7     468.0     482.2     497.0     10 %
Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”)   78.6     80.1     83.0     85.4     87.4     11 %
Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”)   17.1     16.5     14.0     15.7     16.9     (1)%

_______________________________
(1)      Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.
(2)      Adjusted revenues, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, adjusted net income, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”
(3)      Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.
(4)      Fee-related earnings margin is calculated by dividing fee-related earnings by management and advisory fees, net.
(5)      AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.


StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  As of
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,733   $ 102,565
Restricted cash   699     955
Fees and accounts receivable   46,091     44,450
Due from affiliates   62,365     54,322
Investments:      
Investments in funds   122,149     115,187
Accrued carried interest allocations   1,277,783     1,227,173
Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations(1)   745,586     770,652
Deferred income tax assets   38,910     44,358
Lease right-of-use assets, net   100,531     101,130
Other assets and receivables   44,889     44,060
Intangibles, net   343,983     354,645
Goodwill   580,542     580,542
Assets of Consolidated Funds:      
Cash and cash equivalents   35,497     25,997
Investments, at fair value   39,188     30,595
Other assets   836     772
Total assets $ 3,530,782   $ 3,497,403
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 91,322   $ 89,396
Accrued compensation and benefits   92,521     66,614
Accrued carried interest-related compensation   668,704     644,517
Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation(1)   593,670     617,994
Due to affiliates   199,407     205,424
Lease liabilities   116,175     121,224
Debt obligations   98,468     98,351
Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:      
Other liabilities   354     566
Total liabilities   1,860,621     1,844,086
Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds   41,618     24,530
Stockholders’ equity:      
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 62,834,871 and 62,834,791 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively   63     63
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 46,420,141 and 46,420,141 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively   46     46
Additional paid-in capital   612,799     610,567
Retained earnings   152,612     160,430
Accumulated other comprehensive income   439     461
Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity   765,959     771,567
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   37,678     36,380
Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)   151,916     152,658
Non-controlling interests in the Partnership   672,990     668,182
Total stockholders’ equity   1,628,543     1,628,787
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,530,782   $ 3,497,403

(1)      Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.


StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
Revenues      
Management and advisory fees, net $ 138,115     $ 116,732  
Performance fees:      
Incentive fees   6        
Carried interest allocations:      
Realized   14,473       73,607  
Unrealized   49,364       (113,950 )
Total carried interest allocations   63,837       (40,343 )
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations(1)   (23,947 )     (153,607 )
Total revenues   178,011       (77,218 )
Expenses      
Compensation and benefits:      
Cash-based compensation   70,081       60,061  
Equity-based compensation   8,472       3,714  
Performance fee-related compensation:      
Realized   9,102       41,735  
Unrealized   24,211       (54,553 )
Total performance fee-related compensation   33,313       (12,818 )
Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation(1)   (23,947 )     (153,607 )
Total compensation and benefits   87,919       (102,650 )
General, administrative and other   33,277       34,232  
Total expenses   121,196       (68,418 )
Other income (expense)      
Investment income (loss)   3,086       (1,101 )
Legacy Greenspring investment loss(1)   (2,866 )     (8,604 )
Investment income of Consolidated Funds   2,362        
Interest income   431       11  
Interest expense   (2,012 )     (587 )
Other income (loss)   227       (1,104 )
Total other income (expense)   1,228       (11,385 )
Income (loss) before income tax   58,043       (20,185 )
Income tax expense   8,597       1,286  
Net income (loss)   49,446       (21,471 )
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   9,630       7,571  
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)   (2,866 )     (8,604 )
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership   19,860       (9,398 )
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds   1,553        
Net income (loss) attributable to StepStone Group Inc. $ 21,269     $ (11,040 )
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:      
Basic $ 0.34     $ (0.18 )
Diluted $ 0.34     $ (0.18 )
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:      
Basic   62,834,818       61,144,139  
Diluted   65,739,470       61,144,139  
               

(1)      Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations

Management and Advisory Fees, Net

The following table presents the components of adjusted management and advisory fees, net.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023
Focused commingled funds(1) $ 52,742 $ 51,553 $ 60,680 $ 62,093 $ 67,119
Separately managed accounts   50,460   52,179   53,515   54,033   55,744
Advisory and other services   12,984   13,788   13,926   15,546   14,101
Fund reimbursement revenues(1)   546   1,601   632   1,048   1,337
Management and advisory fees, net $ 116,732 $ 119,121 $ 128,753 $ 132,720 $ 138,301

_______________________________
(1)      Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise net management and advisory fees, incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.

The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023
Total revenues $ (77,218 ) $ (158,495 ) $ (4,235 ) $ 172,374   $ 178,011  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   113,950     176,778     63,367     (100,753 )   (49,364 )
Deferred incentive fees       3,683         209      
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   153,607     128,672     88,921     80,963     23,947  
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)               147     186  
Adjusted revenues $ 190,339   $ 150,638   $ 148,053   $ 152,940   $ 152,780  

_______________________________
(1)      Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating ANI and FRE.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023
GAAP management and advisory fees, net $ 116,732   $ 119,121   $ 128,753   $ 132,573   $ 138,115  
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)               147     186  
Management and advisory fees, net $ 116,732   $ 119,121   $ 128,753   $ 132,720   $ 138,301  
           
GAAP cash-based compensation $ 60,061   $ 59,501   $ 62,628   $ 69,990   $ 70,081  
Adjustments(2)   (691 )   (740 )   (520 )   (653 )   (531 )
Adjusted cash-based compensation $ 59,370   $ 58,761   $ 62,108   $ 69,337   $ 69,550  
           
GAAP equity-based compensation $ 3,714   $ 3,783   $ 8,108   $ 9,335   $ 8,472  
Adjustments(3)   (3,071 )   (3,125 )   (7,444 )   (8,274 )   (7,171 )
Adjusted equity-based compensation $ 643   $ 658   $ 664   $ 1,061   $ 1,301  
           
GAAP general, administrative and other $ 34,232   $ 33,733   $ 43,582   $ 35,612   $ 33,277  
Adjustments(4)   (14,130 )   (13,075 )   (20,302 )   (11,086 )   (10,229 )
Adjusted general, administrative and other $ 20,102   $ 20,658   $ 23,280   $ 24,526   $ 23,048  
           
GAAP interest income $ 11   $ 356   $ 701   $ 853   $ 431  
Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds(5)               (195 )   (244 )
Non-GAAP interest income $ 11   $ 356   $ 701   $ 658   $ 187  
           
GAAP other income (loss) $ (1,104 ) $ (634 ) $ 358   $ (40 ) $ 227  
Adjustments(6)               86     (376 )
Adjusted other income (loss) $ (1,104 ) $ (634 ) $ 358   $ 46   $ (149 )

______________________________
(1)      Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2)      Reflects the removal of severance and compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out.
(3)      Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in connection with the Private Wealth Transaction.
(4)      Reflects the removal of lease remeasurement adjustments, accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs and other non-core operating income and expenses.
(5)      Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(6)      Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) and the removal of the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income, or “ANI”, is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise net management and advisory fees, incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income or loss, (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in connection with the Private Wealth Transaction, (d) amortization of intangibles and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance, including charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, contract terminations and employee severance. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income as none of the economics are attributable to us. ANI is income before taxes fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.

Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings, or “FRE”, is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises net adjusted management and advisory fees, less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in connection with the Private Wealth Transaction, (c) amortization of intangibles, and (d) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance, including charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, contract terminations and employee severance. FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.

Fee-Related Earnings Margin

Fee-related earnings margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing fee-related earnings by management and advisory fees, net. We believe fee-related earnings margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe fee-related earnings margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.

The table below shows a reconciliation of fee-related earnings to fee-related earnings margin.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March
31, 2023		 June 30,
2023
Fee-related earnings $ 36,617   $ 39,044   $ 42,701   $ 37,796   $ 44,402  
Management and advisory fees, net   116,732     119,121     128,753     132,720     138,301  
Fee-related earnings margin   31 %   33 %   33 %   28 %   32 %
                               

Gross Realized Performance Fees

Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and incentive fees, including the deferred portion and excluding legacy Greenspring entities. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.

Net Realized Performance Fees

Net realized performance fees represents gross realized performance fees, less realized performance fee-related compensation and excluding legacy Greenspring entities. We believe net realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of realized performance fees to gross and net realized performance fees.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023
Realized carried interest allocations(1) $ 73,607   $ 22,469   $ 16,320   $ 18,693   $ 14,473  
Incentive fees       5,365     2,980     1,318     6  
Deferred incentive fees       3,683         209      
Gross realized performance fees   73,607     31,517     19,300     20,220     14,479  
Realized performance fee-related compensation(1)   (41,735 )   (13,630 )   (11,726 )   (12,755 )   (9,102 )
Net realized performance fees $ 31,872   $ 17,887   $ 7,574   $ 7,465   $ 5,377  

_______________________________
(1)      Excludes legacy Greenspring entities.

The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023
Income (loss) before income tax $ (20,185 )   (74,487 ) $ (14,287 ) $ 67,505   $ 58,043  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)   (8,116 )   (9,985 )   (10,802 )   (10,151 )   (10,540 )
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities   8,604     15,357     8,966     11,148     2,866  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   113,950     176,778     63,367     (100,753 )   (49,364 )
Unrealized performance fee-related compensation   (54,553 )   (86,126 )   (31,875 )   53,515     24,211  
Unrealized investment (income) loss   3,070     5,795     1,354     (2,207 )   (2,529 )
Impact of Consolidated Funds           (4,895 )   (4,002 )   (2,647 )
Deferred incentive fees       3,683         209      
Equity-based compensation(2)   3,071     3,125     7,444     8,274     7,171  
Amortization of intangibles   10,871     10,870     10,870     10,870     10,661  
Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings               (244 )    
Non-core items(3)   3,950     2,945     9,952     733     (50 )
Pre-tax adjusted net income   60,662     47,955     40,094     34,897     37,822  
Income taxes(4)   (13,528 )   (10,694 )   (8,941 )   (7,782 )   (8,434 )
Adjusted net income   47,134     37,261     31,153     27,115     29,388  
Income taxes(4)   13,528     10,694     8,941     7,782     8,434  
Realized carried interest allocations   (73,607 )   (22,469 )   (16,320 )   (18,693 )   (14,473 )
Realized performance fee-related compensation(5)   41,735     13,630     11,726     12,755     9,102  
Realized investment income   (1,969 )   (2,104 )   (673 )   (757 )   (557 )
Incentive fees       (5,365 )   (2,980 )   (1,318 )   (6 )
Deferred incentive fees       (3,683 )       (209 )    
Non-GAAP interest income(6)   (11 )   (356 )   (701 )   (658 )   (187 )
Interest expense   587     817     1,111     1,674     2,012  
Adjusted other (income) loss(6)(7)   1,104     634     (358 )   (46 )   149  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)   8,116     9,985     10,802     10,151     10,540  
Fee-related earnings $ 36,617   $ 39,044   $ 42,701   $ 37,796   $ 44,402  

_______________________________
(1)      Reflects the portion of pre-tax adjusted net income of our subsidiaries attributable to non-controlling interests:

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023
Fee-related earnings attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 8,514   $ 10,149   $ 10,167 $ 9,843 $ 10,534
Non fee-related earnings (losses) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   (398 )   (164 )   635   308   6
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 8,116   $ 9,985   $ 10,802 $ 10,151 $ 10,540

(2)      Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in connection with the Private Wealth Transaction.
(3)      Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023
Transaction costs $ 3 $   $ 6,812 $ 38   $ 37  
Lease remeasurement adjustments     (2,709 )          
Accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms     210     631   631     631  
Severance costs   44   134     42   73      
(Gain) loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation   3,256   4,704     1,989   (588 )   (1,249 )
Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out   647   606     478   579     531  
Total non-core operating income and expenses $ 3,950 $ 2,945   $ 9,952 $ 733   $ (50 )

(4)      Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax adjusted net income:

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023
Federal statutory rate 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 %
Combined state, local and foreign rate 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 %
Blended statutory rate 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 %

(5)      Includes carried interest-related compensation expense related to the portion of net carried interest allocation revenue attributable to equity holders of the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries that are not 100% owned:

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023
Realized carried interest-related compensation $ 4,397 $ 2,412 $ 2,208 $ 2,358 $ 2,189

(6)      Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds.
(7)      Excludes amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($244 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023).

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units and Class C units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted shares outstanding. We believe ANI per share is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023
Adjusted net income $ 47,134 $ 37,261 $ 31,153 $ 27,115 $ 29,388
           
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic   61,144,139   61,407,834   62,192,899   62,805,788   62,834,818
Assumed vesting of RSUs   798,326   913,479   457,818   524,576   400,034
Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units   2,448,833   2,466,194   2,486,197   2,501,045   2,504,618
Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership(1)   47,146,840   46,889,995   46,662,062   46,420,141   46,420,141
Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership(2)   2,928,824   2,928,824   2,852,187   2,514,085   2,514,085
Adjusted shares   114,466,962   114,606,326   114,651,163   114,765,635   114,673,696
           
Adjusted net income per share $ 0.41 $ 0.33 $ 0.27 $ 0.24 $ 0.26

_______________________________
(1)      Assumes the full exchange of Class B units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement.
(2)      Assumes the full exchange of Class C units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class C Exchange Agreement.

Key Operating Metrics

We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.

Fee-Earning AUM

  Three Months Ended   Percentage
Change
(in millions) June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		   vs. FQ1'23
Separately Managed Accounts              
Beginning balance $ 49,586   $ 52,198   $ 52,881   $ 53,420   $ 55,345     12 %
Contributions(1)   3,371     1,760     2,149     2,378     1,425     (58)%
Distributions(2)   (445 )   (588 )   (2,178 )   (997 )   (429 )   (4)%
Market value, FX and other(3)   (314 )   (489 )   568     544     304     na
Ending balance $ 52,198   $ 52,881   $ 53,420   $ 55,345   $ 56,645     9 %
               
Focused Commingled Funds              
Beginning balance $ 25,587   $ 26,352   $ 27,236   $ 29,565   $ 30,086     18 %
Contributions(1)   1,160     1,139     2,497     713     796     (31)%
Distributions(2)   (382 )   (304 )   (168 )   (308 )   (252 )   (34)%
Market value, FX and other(3)   (13 )   49         116     132     na
Ending balance $ 26,352   $ 27,236   $ 29,565   $ 30,086   $ 30,762     17 %
               
Total              
Beginning balance $ 75,173   $ 78,550   $ 80,117   $ 82,985   $ 85,431     14 %
Contributions(1)   4,531     2,899     4,646     3,091     2,221     (51)%
Distributions(2)   (827 )   (892 )   (2,346 )   (1,305 )   (681 )   (18)%
Market value, FX and other(3)   (327 )   (440 )   568     660     436     na
Ending balance $ 78,550   $ 80,117   $ 82,985   $ 85,431   $ 87,407     11 %

_______________________________
(1)      Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.
(2)      Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.
(3)      Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments.

Asset Class Summary

  Three Months Ended   Percentage
Change
(in millions) June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		   vs. FQ1'23
FEAUM              
Private equity $ 41,944 $ 42,781 $ 45,048 $ 45,766 $ 46,539   11 %
Infrastructure   18,395   18,592   18,314   19,274   19,874   8 %
Private debt   12,794   13,377   14,082   14,361   14,865   16 %
Real estate   5,417   5,367   5,541   6,030   6,129   13 %
Total $ 78,550 $ 80,117 $ 82,985 $ 85,431 $ 87,407   11 %
               
Separately managed accounts $ 52,198 $ 52,881 $ 53,420 $ 55,345 $ 56,645   9 %
Focused commingled funds   26,352   27,236   29,565   30,086   30,762   17 %
Total $ 78,550 $ 80,117 $ 82,985 $ 85,431 $ 87,407   11 %
               
AUM(1)              
Private equity $ 75,683 $ 72,169 $ 70,868 $ 71,611 $ 73,511   (3 )%
Infrastructure   26,285   27,749   27,324   27,285   28,521   9 %
Private debt   23,631   23,583   24,437   26,592   27,099   15 %
Real estate   10,938   11,516   11,372   12,891   13,469   23 %
Total $ 136,537 $ 135,017 $ 134,001 $ 138,379 $ 142,600   4 %
               
Separately managed accounts $ 79,504 $ 78,625 $ 77,797 $ 82,243 $ 85,058   7 %
Focused commingled funds   44,658   43,928   43,289   43,062   44,389   (1 )%
Advisory AUM   12,375   12,464   12,915   13,074   13,153   6 %
Total $ 136,537 $ 135,017 $ 134,001 $ 138,379 $ 142,600   4 %
               
Advisory AUA              
Private equity $ 234,368 $ 239,640 $ 239,270 $ 242,461 $ 251,880   7 %
Infrastructure   45,000   47,538   47,833   50,700   53,593   19 %
Private debt   15,661   16,831   16,823   17,362   17,525   12 %
Real estate   156,851   162,691   164,072   171,668   173,992   11 %
Total $ 451,880 $ 466,700 $ 467,998 $ 482,191 $ 496,990   10 %
               
Total capital responsibility(2) $ 588,417 $ 601,717 $ 601,999 $ 620,570 $ 639,590   9 %

_____________________________
Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
(1)      Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.
(2)      Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).


Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com
1-212-351-6106

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com
1-203-682-8268

Glossary

Assets under advisement, or “AUA”, consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue.

Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of June 30, 2023 reflects final data for the prior period (March 31, 2023), adjusted for net new client account activity through June 30, 2023. NAV data for underlying investments is as of March 31, 2023, as reported by underlying managers up to 100 days following March 31, 2023. When NAV data is not available 100 days following March 31, 2023, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Assets under management, or “AUM”, primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of June 30, 2023 reflects final data for the prior period (March 31, 2023), adjusted for net new client account activity through June 30, 2023. NAV data for underlying investments is as of March 31, 2023, as reported by underlying managers up to 100 days following March 31, 2023. When NAV data is not available 100 days following March 31, 2023, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM”, reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value.

Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.

Private Wealth Transaction refers to new arrangements entered into by which certain members of the StepStone Group Private Wealth LLC (“SPW”) team received a profits interest in SPW and concurrently entered into an option agreement which provides that, (i) we have the right to acquire the profits interest at the end of any fiscal quarter after June 30, 2027, in exchange for payment of a call price and (ii) the SPW management team, through an entity named CH Equity Partners, LLC (formerly known as Conversus Holdings LLC), has the right to put the profits interest to us on June 30, 2026 or at the end of any fiscal quarter thereafter, in exchange for payment of a put price.

SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

StepStone Funds refer to focused commingled funds and separately managed accounts of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.

The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.

Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once this capital is invested or activated.

 


