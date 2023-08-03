Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,143 in the last 365 days.

Trupanion Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

SEATTLE, Wash., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“In the second quarter, we saw early signs of margin expansion, while exercising discipline in our capital deployment. As a result, we delivered sequential improvement in free cash flow, marking progress towards our goal of being free cash flow positive in the fourth quarter of 2023,” said Darryl Rawlings, Trupanion’s founder, CEO and Chair of the Board.


Fig 1


Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $270.6 million, an increase of 23% compared to the second quarter of 2022.
  • Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,679,659 at June 30, 2023, an increase of 25% over the second quarter of 2022.
  • Subscription business revenue was $173.3 million, an increase of 19% compared to the second quarter of 2022 (20% on a constant currency basis).
  • Subscription enrolled pets was 943,958 at June 30, 2023, an increase of 23% over the second quarter of 2022.
  • Net loss was $(13.7) million, or $(0.33) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(13.6) million, or $(0.33) per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(3.2) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(1.7) million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Operating cash flow was $(3.4) million and free cash flow was $(8.1) million in the second quarter of 2023. This compared to operating cash flow of $(3.1) million and free cash flow of $(7.1) million in the second quarter of 2022. Sequentially, free cash flow improved $3.9 million from the first quarter of 2023.

First Half 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $526.9 million, an increase of 24% compared to the first half of 2022.
  • Subscription business revenue was $338.5 million, an increase of 18% compared to the first half of 2022 (20% on a constant currency basis).
  • Net loss was $(38.5) million, or $(0.93) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(22.5) million, or $(0.55) per basic and diluted share, in the first half of 2022. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included $4.2 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, of non-recurring expenses
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(8.1) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(0.5) million in the first half of 2022.
  • Operating cash flow was $(10.3) million and free cash flow was $(20.2) million in the first half of 2023. This compared to operating cash flow of $(6.7) million and free cash flow of $(14.2) million in the first half of 2022.
  • At June 30th, 2023, the Company held $236.1 million in cash and short-term investments. The Company maintained $213.1 million of capital surplus at its insurance subsidiaries. This was $57.3 million more than the estimated risk-based capital requirement of $155.8 million. In addition to these insurance entities, the Company held $25.4 million in cash & short-term investments at the end of the quarter, with additional $40 million available under its credit facility.

Conference Call
Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its second quarter 2023 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com/ and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (United States) or 1-412-317-6026 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 10180014.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 900,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at https://www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

 
Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (unaudited)
Revenue:              
Subscription business $ 173,253     $ 145,808     $ 338,463     $ 285,647  
Other business   97,313       73,603       188,432       139,763  
Total revenue   270,566       219,411       526,895       425,410  
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription business(1)   151,520       122,440       297,611       237,703  
Other business   89,673       68,388       173,565       129,230  
Total cost of revenue(2)   241,193       190,828       471,176       366,933  
Operating expenses:              
Technology and development(1)   5,232       6,396       10,132       11,625  
General and administrative(1)   13,136       9,227       34,153       18,593  
New pet acquisition expense(1)   20,769       22,982       42,411       44,609  
Depreciation and amortization   3,253       2,707       6,455       5,424  
Total operating expenses   42,390       41,312       93,151       80,251  
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture   (73 )     (42 )     (144 )     (111 )
Operating loss   (13,090 )     (12,771 )     (37,576 )     (21,885 )
Interest expense   2,940       1,193       5,327       1,272  
Other income, net   (2,078 )     (365 )     (3,980 )     (679 )
Loss before income taxes   (13,952 )     (13,599 )     (38,923 )     (22,478 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   (238 )     19       (429 )     (5 )
Net loss $ (13,714 )   $ (13,618 )   $ (38,494 )   $ (22,473 )
               
Net loss per share:              
Basic and diluted $ (0.33 )   $ (0.33 )   $ (0.93 )   $ (0.55 )
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:              
Basic and diluted   41,383,411       40,738,738       41,246,411       40,660,797  
                               
(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended June 30,
    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Cost of revenue $ 1,307     $ 1,830     $ 2,625     $ 3,666  
Technology and development   627       1,101       1,335       2,009  
General and administrative   2,948       3,066       11,167       5,489  
New pet acquisition expense   1,755       2,637       3,841       5,019  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 6,637     $ 8,634     $ 18,968     $ 16,183  
               
(2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Veterinary invoice expense $ 206,738     $ 157,616     $ 400,875     $ 302,542  
Other cost of revenue   34,455       33,212       70,301       64,391  
Total cost of revenue $ 241,193     $ 190,828     $ 471,176     $ 366,933  


 
Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
 
  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,417     $ 65,605  
Short-term investments   117,648       156,804  
Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $701 at June 30, 2023 and $540 at December 31, 2022   265,648       232,439  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   18,882       14,248  
Total current assets   520,595       469,096  
Restricted cash   18,131       19,032  
Long-term investments   9,818       7,841  
Property, equipment and internal-use software, net   97,984       90,701  
Intangible assets, net   21,633       24,031  
Other long-term assets   18,153       18,943  
Goodwill   43,877       41,983  
Total assets $ 730,191     $ 671,627  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 6,918     $ 9,471  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities   29,893       32,616  
Reserve for veterinary invoices   56,202       43,734  
Deferred revenue   236,545       202,692  
Long-term debt - current portion   1,100       1,103  
Total current liabilities   330,658       289,616  
Long-term debt   102,934       68,354  
Deferred tax liabilities   2,940       3,392  
Other liabilities   4,901       4,968  
Total liabilities   441,433       366,330  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,498,924 and 41,470,738 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023; 42,041,344 and 41,013,158 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022          
Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding          
Additional paid-in capital   519,450       499,694  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (4,102 )     (6,301 )
Accumulated deficit   (210,056 )     (171,562 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022   (16,534 )     (16,534 )
Total stockholders’ equity   288,758       305,297  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 730,191     $ 671,627  


 
Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (unaudited)
Operating activities              
Net loss $ (13,714 )   $ (13,618 )   $ (38,494 )   $ (22,473 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   3,253       2,707       6,455       5,424  
Stock-based compensation expense   6,637       8,634       18,968       16,183  
Other, net   (188 )     5       (585 )     (74 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts and other receivables   (17,337 )     (15,312 )     (33,184 )     (39,127 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   552       (761 )     (3,213 )     (2,821 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities   (1,316 )     2,509       (6,464 )     703  
Reserve for veterinary invoices   7,833       (1,785 )     12,439       (2,998 )
Deferred revenue   10,875       14,491       33,811       38,463  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   (3,405 )     (3,130 )     (10,267 )     (6,720 )
Investing activities              
Purchases of investment securities   (45,136 )     (24,476 )     (79,931 )     (47,368 )
Maturities and sales of investment securities   43,859       19,013       117,652       31,212  
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software   (4,735 )     (3,926 )     (9,919 )     (7,479 )
Other   483       (1,497 )     583       (1,502 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (5,529 )     (10,886 )     28,385       (25,137 )
Financing activities              
Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees         (32 )     35,130       54,431  
Repayment of debt financing   (435 )     (150 )     (1,042 )     (150 )
Repurchases of common stock         (5,751 )           (5,751 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   513       571       653       1,171  
Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding   (171 )     (632 )     (1,024 )     (2,930 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (93 )     (5,994 )     33,717       46,771  
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net   (184 )     (835 )     76       (696 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (9,211 )     (20,845 )     51,911       14,218  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   145,759       135,932       84,637       100,869  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 136,548     $ 115,087     $ 136,548     $ 115,087  


The following tables set forth our key operating metrics:

 
                               
  Six Months Ended
June 30,		                        
    2023       2022                          
Total Business:                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end)   1,679,659       1,348,145                          
Subscription Business:                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)   943,958       770,318                          
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 64.00     $ 64.24                          
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 470     $ 713                          
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 241     $ 305                          
Average monthly retention   98.61 %     98.74 %                        
                               
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Mar. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021   Sept. 30, 2021
Total Business:                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end)   1,679,659       1,616,865       1,537,573       1,439,605       1,348,145       1,267,253       1,176,778       1,104,376  
Subscription Business:                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)   943,958       906,369       869,862       808,077       770,318       736,691       704,333       676,463  
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 64.41     $ 63.58     $ 63.11     $ 63.80     $ 64.26     $ 64.21     $ 63.89     $ 63.60  
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 470     $ 541     $ 641     $ 673     $ 713     $ 730     $ 717     $ 697  
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 236     $ 247     $ 283     $ 268     $ 309     $ 301     $ 306     $ 280  
Average monthly retention   98.61 %     98.65 %     98.69 %     98.71 %     98.74 %     98.75 %     98.74 %     98.72 %


Total pets enrolled and total subscription pets enrolled include pet enrollments in European markets, where policies are currently underwritten by third parties and Trupanion is acting as an insurance broker.  Per pet metrics, however, exclude these European policies, as their revenue is currently earned from commissions, as opposed to the gross underwriting premiums earned by the remainder of our subscription business.

 
The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net cash used in operating activities $ (3,405 )   $ (3,130 )   $ (10,267 )   $ (6,720 )
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software   (4,735 )     (3,926 )     (9,919 )     (7,479 )
Free cash flow $ (8,140 )   $ (7,056 )   $ (20,186 )   $ (14,199 )


The following tables reflect the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages):
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Veterinary invoice expense   $ 206,738     $ 157,616     $ 400,875     $ 302,542  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense1     (856 )     (1,022 )     (1,695 )     (2,195 )
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices     (72,443 )     (50,378 )     (137,592 )     (94,714 )
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP)   $ 133,439     $ 106,216     $ 261,588     $ 205,633  
% of subscription revenue     77.0 %     72.8 %     77.3 %     72.0 %
                 
Other cost of revenue   $ 34,455     $ 33,212     $ 70,301     $ 64,391  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense1     (428 )     (754 )     (876 )     (1,385 )
Other business variable expenses     (17,230 )     (18,010 )     (35,973 )     (34,516 )
Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 16,797     $ 14,448     $ 33,452     $ 28,490  
% of subscription revenue     9.7 %     9.9 %     9.9 %     10.0 %
                 
Technology and development expense   $ 5,232     $ 6,396     $ 10,132     $ 11,625  
General and administrative expense     13,136       9,227       34,153       18,593  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense1     (3,497 )     (4,085 )     (12,318 )     (7,311 )
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses2     (65 )           (4,167 )      
Development expenses3     (925 )     (2,012 )     (1,823 )     (3,270 )
Fixed expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 13,881     $ 9,526     $ 25,977     $ 19,637  
% of total revenue     5.1 %     4.3 %     4.9 %     4.6 %
                 
New pet acquisition expense   $ 20,769     $ 22,982     $ 42,411     $ 44,609  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense1     (1,722 )     (2,601 )     (3,754 )     (4,929 )
Other business pet acquisition expense     (62 )     (186 )     (113 )     (295 )
Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP)   $ 18,985     $ 20,195     $ 38,544     $ 39,385  
% of subscription revenue     11.0 %     13.9 %     11.4 %     13.8 %
                 
1Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.1 million and $0.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.
2Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executives' departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.
3As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.


The following tables reflect the reconciliation of new pet acquisition expense, previously called "sales and marketing", to acquisition cost and net acquisition cost (in thousands):
                               
  Six Months Ended
June 30,		                        
    2023       2022                          
New pet acquisition expense $ 42,411     $ 44,609                          
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   (3,754 )     (4,929 )                        
Acquisition cost   38,657       39,680                          
Net of:                              
Sign-up fee revenue   (2,408 )     (2,454 )                        
Other business segment pet acquisition expense   (113 )     (295 )                        
Pet acquisition expense for commission-based policies   (1,815 )                              
Net acquisition cost $ 34,321     $ 36,931                          
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Mar. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021   Sept. 30, 2021
New pet acquisition expense $ 20,769     $ 21,642     $ 22,457     $ 22,434     $ 22,982     $ 21,627     $ 19,845     $ 19,708  
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   (1,722 )     (2,032 )     (2,079 )     (2,108 )     (2,601 )     (2,328 )     (2,136 )     (2,112 )
Acquisition cost   19,047       19,610       20,378       20,326       20,381       19,299       17,709       17,596  
Net of:                              
Sign-up fee revenue   (1,189 )     (1,219 )     (1,191 )     (1,339 )     (1,252 )     (1,202 )     (1,162 )     (1,268 )
Other business segment pet acquisition expense   (62 )     (51 )     (65 )     (181 )     (186 )     (109 )     (76 )     (134 )
Pet acquisition expense for commission-based policies   (888 )     (927 )     (443 )                              
Net acquisition cost $ 16,908     $ 17,413     $ 18,679     $ 18,806     $ 18,943     $ 17,988     $ 16,471     $ 16,194  


The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss (in thousands):
                               
  Six Months Ended
June 30,		                        
    2023       2022                          
Net loss $ (38,494 )   $ (22,473 )                        
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   18,643       15,819                          
Depreciation and amortization expense   6,455       5,424                          
Interest income   (3,780 )     (394 )                        
Interest expense   5,327       1,272                          
Other non-operating expenses         (1 )                        
Income tax benefit   (429 )     (5 )                        
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses   4,167                                
(Gain) loss from equity method investment         (131 )                        
Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,111 )   $ (489 )                        
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Mar. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021   Sept. 30, 2021
Net loss $ (13,714 )   $ (24,780 )   $ (9,285 )   $ (12,914 )   $ (13,618 )   $ (8,855 )   $ (7,042 )   $ (6,819 )
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   6,503       12,140       8,412       8,306       8,462       7,358       6,808       6,443  
Depreciation and amortization expense   3,253       3,202       2,897       2,600       2,707       2,717       2,770       2,944  
Interest income   (2,051 )     (1,729 )     (1,614 )     (1,018 )     (297 )     (97 )     (80 )     (85 )
Interest expense   2,940       2,387       1,587       1,408       1,193       79       9        
Other non-operating expenses                           (1 )                 (1 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   (238 )     (191 )     (15 )     496       19       (24 )     1,034       (312 )
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses   65       4,102       193       179                          
(Gain) loss from equity method investment                           (131 )                  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,242 )   $ (4,869 )   $ 2,175     $ (943 )   $ (1,666 )   $ 1,178     $ 3,499     $ 2,170  
 

Contacts:

Investors:
Laura Bainbridge
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
Investor.Relations@trupanion.com


Primary Logo

Trupanion Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Total Revenue by Quarter

You just read:

Trupanion Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more