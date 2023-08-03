Submit Release
Udemy Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Udemy Business revenue increased 36% year-over-year, exceeding $100 million for the first time
  • Reported first quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA as a public company
  • Introduced a new Badging offering and Integrated Skills Framework that will enable organizations to future-proof their workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a company dedicated to improving lives through learning, today reported results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023.

“Udemy’s second quarter results reflect high-level execution from our team,” said Greg Brown, Udemy’s President and CEO. “We are in the early stages of a transformational shift as more companies become skills-based organizations and advancements in technology, such as generative AI, are reshaping the future of work. Udemy’s Badging offering and Integrated Skills Framework deepen our commitment to our customers by empowering them with the ability to identify skills gaps within their workforce, develop strategies to bridge those gaps and measure learning outcomes. We believe Udemy is well-positioned to capitalize on meaningful long-term tailwinds for our business as we lead the transformation to a skills-based economy.”

Second quarter 2023 financial performance highlights include:

  • Total revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $178.2 million and exceeded the high end of the guidance range for the quarter by $4 million. Revenue growth includes a negative impact of 3 percentage points from changes in foreign exchange (FX) rates year-over-year.
  • Enterprise segment, or Udemy Business, revenue increased 36% year-over-year, including the negative impact of 3 percentage points from changes in FX rates year-over-year, to $101.6 million.
  • Udemy Business Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 33% year-over-year to $420.4 million.
  • Consumer segment revenue decreased 2% year-over-year, including the negative impact of 3 percentage points from changes in FX rates year-over-year, to $76.6 million.
  • Ended the quarter with $469.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Key Operating Data Summary:
(in millions, except customers, percentages and basis points)

    Three Months Ended June 30,   % Change   Six Months Ended June 30,   % Change
    2023   2022   YoY   2023   2022   YoY
Revenue   $ 178.2       $ 153.1       16   %   $ 354.7       $ 305.3       16   %
Gross Profit   $ 102.3       $ 87.3       17   %   $ 202.0       $ 173.1       17   %
Gross Margin     57   %     57   %     bps     57   %     57   %     bps
Non-GAAP Gross Profit   $ 104.8       $ 89.0       18   %   $ 206.8       $ 176.4       17   %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin     59   %     58   %   100   bps     58   %     58   %     bps
Net Loss   $ (25.7 )     $ (29.4 )     (13 ) %   $ (70.3 )     $ (55.0 )     28   %
Non-GAAP Net Loss   $ (1.4 )     $ (13.6 )     (90 ) %   $ (9.6 )     $ (24.8 )     (61 ) %
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 1.9       $ (8.6 )     (122 ) %   $ (4.4 )     $ (15.6 )     (72 ) %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin     1   %     (6 ) %   700   bps     (1 ) %     (5 ) %   400   bps
                                             
Enterprise Segment                                            
Total Customers     14,946         12,514       19   %                      
Annual Recurring Revenue   $ 420.4       $ 316.1       33   %                      
Net Dollar Retention     108   %     118   %   (1,000 ) bps                      
UB Large Customer Net Dollar Retention     115   %     124   %   (900 ) bps                      
Segment Revenue   $ 101.6       $ 74.6       36   %   $ 196.9       $ 139.5       41   %
Segment Gross Profit   $ 67.7       $ 49.9       36   %   $ 130.0       $ 92.7       40   %
Segment Gross Margin     67   %     67   %     bps     66   %     66   %     bps
                                             
Consumer Segment                                            
Monthly Average Buyers     1.34         1.29       4   %     1.37         1.34       2   %
Segment Revenue   $ 76.6       $ 78.5       (2 ) %   $ 157.8       $ 165.8       (5 ) %
Segment Gross Profit   $ 41.5       $ 42.3       (2 ) %   $ 85.2       $ 89.8       (5 ) %
Segment Gross Margin     54   %     54   %     bps     54   %     54   %     bps


Business and Operational Highlights:

  • Udemy Business added new, or expanded existing, relationships with global customers including adesso Group (Germany), Alcoa Corp. (U.S.), AlphaSense, Inc. (U.S.), American Greeting Company (U.S.), B.J.’s Wholesale Club (U.S.), Continental Automotive France (France), EDP Energias de Portugal (Portugal), Exxon Mobil Corp. (U.S.), Ford Motor Company (U.S.), GEICO Corp. (U.S.), Grupo Boldt (Argentina) and Unilever (UK).
  • Continued Udemy Business’s expansion in the Asia-Pacific region with new customer wins through strategic reseller partnerships, including Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. (Japan), Nomura Real Estate Development (Japan), Nitto Denko (Japan), Shinsegae I&C (South Korea) and Sumitomo Life Information Systems Co. (Japan).
  • Introduced the availability of Udemy Badging as part of a new Integrated Skills Framework, a comprehensive skill-building approach that will enable organizations to future-proof their workforce and keep pace with innovation through a series of exciting new offerings. Organizations will be provided with a seamless way to assess their current skills landscape, identify critical gaps and supply employees with an effective way to acquire and demonstrate mastery of in-demand skills, such as AWS, Azure and CompTIA, through affiliated certifications and badges.
  • Continued to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to supercharge how instructors, learners, and organizations can achieve better outcomes on Udemy with a focus on enabling "bite-sized" learning, AI-driven smart search capabilities, skill-based guidance and Actionable Insights Reporting for Leadership Academy.
  • Further advanced the company’s governance with the appointment of seasoned enterprise software industry veteran, Sohaib Abbasi, as Independent Chair of the Board of Directors.
  • Strengthened Udemy’s leadership team with the appointment of Genefa Murphy as Chief Marketing Officer and Prasad Raje as Chief Product Officer, both newly created positions.
  • For the second consecutive year, Udemy was rated the most popular online course for learning to code, according to Stack Overflow's 2023 Developer Survey.
  • Udemy partner, Gale, was awarded “Ongoing Education Solution Provider of the Year" in the fifth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards for driving innovation in personalized learning and upskilling with Gale Presents: Udemy.
  • Fortune ranked Udemy 19th on its Best Workplaces in the Bay Area(™) and 13th on its Best Workplaces for Millennials(™) 2023 lists in the Large Companies category.

Financial Outlook

Udemy provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. Actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements.

The following table reflects Udemy’s financial outlook for its third quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023.

  Three Months Ending
September 30, 2023		   Year Ending
December 31, 2023
Revenue $176 - $180 million   $712 - $720 million
Adjusted EBITDA Margin* (0.5)% - 1.5%   (1.0)% - 0.0%
Weighted Average Share Count 151 million   149 million
*Udemy has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) within this earnings release because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence.

The revenue guidance range above assumes historical changes in foreign currency exchange rates will negatively impact total revenue year-over-year growth by approximately 2 percentage points in the third quarter and 3 percentage points for the full year 2023. Udemy's revenue guidance also assumes FX rates will remain constant for the remainder of the year.

Webcast Information

Udemy will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET today, Thursday, August 3 to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results and outlook. A link to the live webcast and recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the “Quarterly Results” section of Udemy’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (877) 270-2148 toll-free domestically and at (412) 902-6510 internationally. The archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP gross profit, and non-GAAP gross margin.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding i) interest (income) expense, net; ii) provision for income taxes; iii) depreciation and amortization; iv) other expense, net, including gains and losses from the remeasurement of foreign currency assets and liabilities into their functional currency v) stock-based compensation expense, and vi) restructuring charges. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue for the same period. We have not reconciled our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net loss and net loss margin, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted and a reconciliation for the guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is not available without unreasonable effort. As Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and board of directors. In addition, it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and certain variable charges. We define non-GAAP net loss as net loss, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring charges. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. We calculate non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue for the same period. We believe the presentation of operating results that excludes these items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Udemy’s non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures, you should consider the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein in conjunction with Udemy’s financial statements and the related notes thereto. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Udemy’s expectations relating to future operating results and financial position, including the second quarter of 2023, the full year 2023, and future periods; anticipated future expenses and investments; our business strategy and plans; market growth; and our market position and potential market opportunities. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on August 3, 2023. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About Udemy
Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) improves lives through learning by providing flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on the Udemy platform from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business enables employers to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include Fender®, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and New Delhi, India.


Udemy, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue $ 178,240     $ 153,112     $ 354,670     $ 305,335  
Cost of revenue (1) (2)   75,938       65,812       152,639       132,250  
Gross profit   102,302       87,300       202,031       173,085  
Operating expenses (1)(2)              
Sales and marketing   77,371       68,421       157,028       135,299  
Research and development   29,635       23,963       60,522       46,533  
General and administrative   22,623       23,443       48,957       45,096  
Restructuring charges   135             10,263        
Total operating expenses   129,764       115,827       276,770       226,928  
Loss from operations   (27,462 )     (28,527 )     (74,739 )     (53,843 )
Other income (expense)              
Interest income, net   4,944       127       8,876       370  
Other expense, net   (2,161 )     (672 )     (2,303 )     (916 )
Total other income (expense), net   2,783       (545 )     6,573       (546 )
Net loss before taxes   (24,679 )     (29,072 )     (68,166 )     (54,389 )
Income tax provision   (1,056 )     (308 )     (2,113 )     (640 )
Net loss $ (25,735 )   $ (29,380 )   $ (70,279 )   $ (55,029 )
Net loss per share              
Basic and diluted $ (0.17 )   $ (0.21 )   $ (0.48 )   $ (0.39 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share              
Basic and diluted   148,071,315       140,035,203       146,910,959       139,691,508  


(1)  Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Cost of revenue $ 1,749     $ 989     $ 3,342     $ 1,829  
Sales and marketing   8,099       5,007       15,376       9,144  
Research and development   6,423       3,711       12,717       7,045  
General and administrative   6,890       5,025       16,801       10,056  
Restructuring charges               1,208        
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 23,161     $ 14,732     $ 49,444     $ 28,074  


(2)  Includes amortization of intangible assets as follows (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Cost of revenue $ 725     $ 726     $ 1,450     $ 1,450  
Sales and marketing   341       341       683       683  
Total intangible amortization expense $ 1,066     $ 1,067     $ 2,133     $ 2,133  



Udemy, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  June 30,   December 31,
    2023       2022  
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 323,227     $ 313,685  
Marketable securities   142,287       151,687  
Accounts receivable, net   86,995       104,530  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   14,155       14,878  
Deferred contract costs, current   38,678       30,234  
Total current assets   605,342       615,014  
Property and equipment, net   5,485       7,012  
Capitalized software, net   30,350       27,412  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   8,620       11,377  
Restricted cash, non-current   3,529       3,629  
Deferred contract costs, non-current   35,174       35,411  
Strategic investments   10,311       12,104  
Intangible assets, net   7,197       9,331  
Goodwill   12,646       12,646  
Other assets   3,490       3,632  
Total assets $ 722,144     $ 737,568  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 5,314     $ 14,529  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   27,166       31,247  
Content costs payable   37,105       37,310  
Accrued compensation and benefits   21,520       22,882  
Operating lease liabilities, current   7,081       7,002  
Deferred revenue, current   285,346       273,937  
Total current liabilities   383,532       386,907  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   3,282       6,545  
Deferred revenue, non-current   2,179       4,342  
Other liabilities, non-current   30       464  
Total liabilities   389,023       398,258  
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock          
Common stock   1       1  
Additional paid-in capital   1,015,851       951,946  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (48 )     (233 )
Accumulated deficit   (682,683 )     (612,404 )
Total stockholders’ equity   333,121       339,310  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 722,144     $ 737,568  
 


Udemy, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (70,279 )   $ (55,029 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   11,886       10,200  
Amortization of deferred sales commissions   21,829       13,965  
Stock-based compensation   49,444       28,074  
Allowance for credit losses   1,011       517  
Accretion of marketable securities   (3,431 )      
Non-cash operating lease expense   3,012       3,101  
Unrealized loss on strategic investments   1,793        
Other   633       252  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   16,524       3,356  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   505       1,243  
Deferred contract costs   (30,036 )     (27,381 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities   (14,899 )     (22,034 )
Content costs payable   (206 )     (2,652 )
Operating lease liabilities   (3,436 )     (3,146 )
Deferred revenue   9,246       33,099  
    Net cash used in operating activities   (6,404 )     (16,435 )
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of marketable securities   (125,968 )      
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities   139,000        
Purchases of property and equipment   (243 )     (699 )
Capitalized software costs   (6,385 )     (6,643 )
Purchases of strategic investments         (5,000 )
    Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   6,404       (12,342 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options   4,710       3,831  
Proceeds from share purchases under employee stock purchase plan   4,757       5,563  
Payment of deferred offering costs         (1,586 )
    Net cash provided by financing activities   9,467       7,808  
       
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash flows   (25 )     (4 )
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   9,442       (20,973 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—Beginning of period   317,314       536,768  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—End of period $ 326,756     $ 515,795  
       


Udemy, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Gross profit $ 102,302     $ 87,300     $ 202,031     $ 173,085  
Stock-based compensation expense   1,749       989       3,342       1,829  
Intangible asset amortization   725       726       1,450       1,450  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 104,776     $ 89,015     $ 206,823     $ 176,364  
Gross margin (1)   57 %     57 %     57 %     57 %
Non-GAAP gross margin (2)   59 %     58 %     58 %     58 %
(1)  We calculate gross margin as gross profit divided by revenue for the same period.
(2)  We calculate non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue for the same period.


  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net loss $ (25,735 )   $ (29,380 )   $ (70,279 )   $ (55,029 )
Stock-based compensation expense   23,161       14,732       48,236       28,074  
Intangible asset amortization   1,066       1,067       2,133       2,133  
Restructuring charges   135             10,263        
Non-GAAP net loss $ (1,373 )   $ (13,581 )   $ (9,647 )   $ (24,822 )
               
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.17 )   $ (0.21 )   $ (0.48 )   $ (0.39 )
               
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.01 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.18 )
               
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted   148,071,315       140,035,203       146,910,959       139,691,508  


  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Net loss $ (25,735 )   $ (29,380 )   $ (70,279 )   $ (55,029 )
Adjusted to exclude the following:              
Interest income, net   (4,944 )     (127 )     (8,876 )     (370 )
Provision for income taxes   1,056       308       2,113       640  
Depreciation and amortization   6,100       5,233       11,886       10,200  
Stock-based compensation expense   23,161       14,732       48,236       28,074  
Other expense, net   2,161       672       2,303       916  
Restructuring charges   135             10,263        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,934     $ (8,562 )   $ (4,354 )   $ (15,569 )
Net loss margin (3) (14 )%   (19 )%   (20 )%   (18 )%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (4)   1  %   (6 )%   (1 )%   (5 )%
(3)  We calculate net loss margin as net loss divided by revenue for the same period.
(4)  We calculate adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue for the same period.


Investor Contact
Dennis Walsh
Vice President, Investor Relations
dennis.walsh@udemy.com

Media Contact
Abby Welch
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
abby.welch@udemy.com


