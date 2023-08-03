Submit Release
TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

  • Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference on August 7th,
  • Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit on August 29th at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, and
  • Jefferies Industrials Conference on September 6th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

