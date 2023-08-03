Angry Horse Brewing Named Finalist in LA Times 2023 Best of the Southland Reader Survey
At Angry Horse Brewing, we brew with passion and purpose”MONTEBELLO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Montebello, CA - [Aug. 3, 2023] - Angry Horse Brewing, Montebello’s award-winning craft brewery, has garnered yet another prestigious recognition by being named a regional finalist in the LA Times 2023 Best of the Southland reader survey. This coveted distinction is a testament to Angry Horse Brewing's commitment to craftsmanship, community, and delivering exceptional brews that leave a lasting impression on beer enthusiasts and loyal patrons alike.
Nathan McCusker, President and Co-Founder of Angry Horse Brewing
Best of the Southland, presented by the renowned LA Times, seeks to honor businesses that offer superior products or services in their respective regions and categories. The finalists listed in the survey were nominated and voted for by LA Times readers, making this recognition all the more meaningful.
"We are humbled and elated to be named a finalist in the LA Times 2023 Best of the Southland reader survey," said Nathan McCusker, President and Co-Founder of Angry Horse Brewing. "This acknowledgment is a testament to the dedication of our talented team and the unwavering support of our community. At Angry Horse Brewing, we brew with passion and purpose, and we are deeply committed to being a positive force in the lives of our patrons and the vibrant Montebello community we call home."
This honor comes hot on the heels of Angry Horse Brewing's triumph at the Chelamania contest in May, where their Caballo Bravo Mexican lager emerged victorious among a carefully curated selection of eight L.A. breweries renowned for their exceptional Mexican lagers. The Caballo Bravo, described as a refreshing Mexican lager with a radiant golden hue, has earned accolades for its pristine clarity and effervescence, drawing beer enthusiasts in with its inviting allure.
Adding to the list of accomplishments, Nathan McCusker, the visionary behind Angry Horse Brewing, was recently awarded Rotarian of the Year by the Montebello Rotary Club. This recognition reflects Nathan's commitment to building a diverse community around the craft beer industry and his dedication to philanthropy, sustainable practices, and creating a safe environment for those without living spaces.
At Angry Horse Brewing, craftsmanship and community are at the core of everything they do. They stand tall and strong, confident in their craft, and dedicated to crafting beers that ignite conversations, foster connections, and forge lifelong friendships. As pioneers of the Independent Beer Movement, they champion local and sustainable brewing practices, aiming to create a positive impact on both their community and the environment.
Join Angry Horse Brewing on this extraordinary journey of crafting exceptional brews, fostering connections, and building a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come.
To learn more about Angry Horse Brewing and their extensive selection of craft beers, visit their website at https://angryhorsebrewing.com, or stop by the Angry Horse Taproom located at 603 W. Whittier Blvd. in Montebello to experience the magic that happens when craftsmanship and community unite.
Angry Horse Brewing is an award-winning craft brewery founded in 2017 and located in Montebello, CA. With over 100 beers released at their taproom, they are committed to building a world-class brand through meticulous attention to quality, consistency, and heightened, robust flavors. Embodying a balanced dichotomy of vintage and modern styles, Angry Horse Brewing is an approachable, laid-back brand that values hard work and genuine connections.
