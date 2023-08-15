Mobility City Holdings Now Helps Californians in Orange County to Improve Their Quality of Life with Mobility Equipment

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Storefront at Mobility City of Orange County, 23625 El Toro, Suite C, Lake Forest, CA 92630 Inside the Showroom at Mobility City of Orange County are a wide range of mobility products

From their Lake Forest CA showroom franchise owners Harris & Talha Khan now offer mobility equipment sales, rental, and repairs. They also make house calls.

BOCA RATON, FL, US, August 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc ., is proud to announce the Grand Opening of Mobility City of Orange County CA . The launch of the Lake Forest showroom marks the beginning of expansion into the Golden State, bringing top-notch repair, rental, and sales to the residents of Orange County. And that’s not all – Mobility City skilled technicians have begun making house calls to residents who can't get to the showroom."We are so excited to be able to offer our mobility products and services to the Orange County community," said Diane Baratta, CEO Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "Our goal is to help as many people as possible 'get moving' and improve their quality of life. The Orange County franchise is the latest addition to the Mobility City Holdings Inc. family, which includes western franchise locations in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Boise, Denver, and Omaha." added Diane."Our local team of experts, led by owners Harris and Talha Khan, is now available to provide top notch equipment and customer assistance in a territory with a population of over 3 million," said Vincent Baratta, COO Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "Whether you come into their showroom, need a technician to make a house call, or just have questions about your equipment, our team is ready to provide unparalleled care and attention to your needs,” added Vincent.Mobility City of Orange County is led by 2 owners with a strong business background and years of experience helping others. After rising to an executive position in software sales and cloud solutions, Harris Khan decided to become an entrepreneur and opened the first of several urgent care facilities. Talha Kahn has worked in e-commerce development for over 30 years. His unique background brings innovations and operations management to Mobility City of Orange County. Both men gain true satisfaction by providing services that help people. Mobility City was a great fit for both Harris and Talha."We are excited to have the opportunity to serve the community with specialized needs. Our trained staff will take the time to ensure we provide the best solution for all of your mobility needs,” said Harris Kahn, co-owner, Mobility City of Orange County, CA."Our goal is to provide compassionate service to our patrons within the comfort of their homes or at our store. We feel we are best suited to enhance your quality of life,” said Talha Kahn, co-owner, Mobility City of Orange County, CA.“Our decision to give Mobility City of Orange County to Harris and Talha was an easy one, as they share our vision of providing services that positively impact people’s lives. We are confident that they can take our mission to the next level and help even more people live life to the fullest in their community. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this exciting new partnership!” said Diane Baratta.“From wheelchairs and power chairs to walkers and rollators, our network of locations has a range of mobility options to suit your individual needs. Remember to ask about our range of mobility scooters, lift chairs and hospital beds too! With our top-of-the-line equipment and expert staff, you can rest assured that you’ll receive the best possible service and support at Mobility City. So Orange County, why wait? Come and experience the freedom and independence that our mobility products, repairs, and rentals can offer you!” said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.About Mobility CityMobility City Holdings, Inc., is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 37 of the top MSA’s in the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City Holdings, Inc., uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including wheelchairs, power chairs, lift chairs, hospital beds, and mobility scooters through over 47 locations in 27 states.With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home. Also, Mobility City services mobility scooters in Big Box stores via National Contracts.Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Ste A9, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com . City Holdings Inc.

