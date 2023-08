A Copper-Free Future: Unraveling the Promise of Wilson Disease Drugs Market | CAGR of 3.6%

Wilsonโ€™s disease (WD) is an inherited disorder in which defective biliary excretion of copper leads to its accumulation, particularly in the liver and brain.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wilson Disease Drugs Market plays a crucial role in addressing the challenges posed by this rare and potentially life-threatening genetic disorder. Wilson disease is characterized by copper accumulation in the body, leading to organ damage and neurological symptoms. These specialized drugs aim to manage copper levels effectively, preventing disease progression and improving patients' quality of life. As awareness grows and diagnostics improve, the market for Wilson disease drugs is expected to witness steady growth, offering hope to affected individuals and their families worldwide. The global wilson disease drugs market size was valued at $595.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $848.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Chelators, such as D-penicillamine and trientine, work by binding to copper in the body and promoting its excretion through urine. These drugs are effective in reducing copper levels in the body and preventing organ damage. However, they can have side effects such as skin rash, fever, and kidney damage.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Apotex,

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited,

Lupin Ltd,

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd,

Bausch Health Companies Inc.,

Panacea Biotec Ltd,

par pharmaceutical,

navinta llc,

breckenridge pharmaceutical, inc.

Zinc salts, such as zinc acetate and zinc gluconate, work by blocking the absorption of copper in the intestines. These drugs are generally well-tolerated and can be used for long-term maintenance therapy. However, they may not be effective in reducing high copper levels in the body.

Copper-reducing agents, such as tetrathiomolybdate, work by binding to copper in the blood and preventing its release into the tissues. These drugs can be effective in reducing copper levels in the body, but they are not widely available and are currently used primarily in research settings. In addition to drug therapy, other treatments such as liver transplantation and dietary modifications may be recommended for patients with severe liver damage or neurological symptoms.

Effective management of Wilson Disease requires a personalized approach that takes into account the individual patient's symptoms, copper levels, and overall health. Treatment plans may need to be adjusted over time as the disease progresses and new symptoms arise.

