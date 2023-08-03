Real Estate Technology Veteran Brian Hoialmen Joins Chime Technologies

SaaS Leader will Serve as Chime’s Chief Strategy Officer

PHOENIX, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies , an award-winning real estate technology innovator, today announced real estate technology veteran, Brian Hoialmen has joined Chime as Chief Strategy Officer. With vast experience in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market and a deep understanding of enterprise customer needs, Hoialmen will help further accelerate Chime’s growth among brokerages and premier real estate brands.

Hoialmen was most recently Executive Vice President of Growth at Inside Real Estate. Prior to that he developed and led the sales organization at SaaS-based real estate startup Zurple. An experienced sales leader, Hoialmen has also held positions at Z57 and Epic Products.



“There has never been a better time to be engaged in the real estate technology market as forward-thinking brokerages and brands are seeking out proven innovations from technology partners that can help drive business growth,” noted Joe Chen, CEO of Chime. “With a wealth of expertise in real estate and proptech, Brian shares our enthusiasm and vision for the industry. We are thrilled to have him join our organization and help further extend our market reach.”



About Chime Technologies

Chime is an award-winning real estate technology innovator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Our AI-powered platform empowers real estate professionals, teams, and brokerages with the tools they need to automate lead generation operations, drive conversions, and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Moatable, Inc. (NYSE: MTBL) (formerly Renren Inc.). For more information, visit www.chime.me/ .

