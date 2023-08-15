Shadow-Soft Achieves Record Revenue in First Half of 2023

CentOS end of life and application refactoring expected to drive digital transformation in second half of 2023.

Smart companies will see CentOS end of life as a catalyst to modernize infrastructure, applications, monitoring, and security. This can be a great time for IT to deliver real value to the business.” — James Chinn, Shadow-Soft CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shadow-Soft, a leading systems integrator, proudly announces a remarkable achievement in the first half of 2023 with record-breaking revenue growth. This milestone comes at a pivotal moment in the technology landscape as the industry undergoes significant shifts catalyzed by the impending end of life of CentOS, further propelling companies to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

CentOS, a widely popular open-source operating system, had been a stalwart choice for countless organizations, powering their IT infrastructures for nearly two decades. However, with the announcement of CentOS's end of life, businesses have been confronted with the urgent need to rethink their technology modernization strategies since the transition will require mission critical applications to be refactored.

Shadow-Soft has been at the forefront of empowering companies to thrive in the digital era with deep expertise in cloud computing, containerization, DevOps, and security has earned them a strong reputation as trusted advisors in digital transformation.

"We are happy with the growth in our revenue during the first half of 2023," said James Chinn, CEO of Shadow-Soft. "This achievement is a testament to our strategy of delivering a suite of assessment, deployment, migration, monitoring, and training services. With CentOS's end of life, we recognize the importance of providing these services for organizations to quickly build a 12-month modernization roadmap to future-proof their businesses."

As companies face the challenges of migrating away from CentOS, Shadow-Soft's expert engineers stand ready to orchestrate seamless transitions to enterprise alternatives like Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) or community based solutions like Ubuntu, Alma Linux, Rocky Linux. Whatever companies decide, Shadow-Soft IP Frameworks have positioned them as the go-to partner for businesses seeking a smooth and successful digital transformation journey.

“CentOS end of life will reveal a company’s commitment to true digital transformation. Some will kick the can down the road to get by for now. Others will use this opportunity to fast-track the application changes they’ve needed to make for years and will win in the marketplace,” explained Nick Marcarelli, VP Engineering and Business Operations.

Shadow-Soft's record revenue growth in the first half of 2023 is a testament to the vital role the company plays in guiding businesses towards systematically modernizing their IT stacks. Unlike Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Shadow-Soft can provide an objective point of view on the entire IT stack helping companies design for simplicity, deploy for stability, and build for scale.

ABOUT

Shadow-Soft is an award-winning Kubernetes systems integrator, specializing in helping organizations adopt and optimize the use of open source technologies. With a team of experienced, certified consultants, and proprietary Kubernetes frameworks, Shadow-Soft is the partner of choice for companies looking to leverage their legacy infrastructures and applications to Make Optimal Possible©.

