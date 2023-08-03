High-speed broadband access expanded to 6 Kootenay communities

CANADA, August 3 - People in more than 330 households in six communities around northern Kootenay Lake now have access to reliable, high-speed internet services, providing better access to jobs, online learning and services such as health care.

“Ensuring access to high-speed internet for all British Columbians is a priority for government, and bridges the digital divide so people in rural and remote communities can have access to the connectivity they need to succeed,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “I’m excited to see how people in these communities will realize the benefits from the world of new opportunities that connectivity unlocks.”

With the completion of new last-mile network infrastructure by local service provider Kaslo infoNet Society (KiN), people in Lower Kaslo Southeast, Argenta, Johnsons Landing, Shutty Bench, Zwicky Road and Allen Subdivision now have access to high-speed broadband internet speeds of more than 50 megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads, and 10 Mbps for uploads. This builds on an earlier project by KiN, partially funded by the Province through the Connecting British Columbia program, which built backbone fibre infrastructure in the north Kootenay Lake area, as well as last-mile infrastructure expanding high-speed broadband access for the community of Woodbury Creek.

“Having high-speed internet access at home in my remote community of Argenta has been a game-changer, allowing me to reliably attend video meetings and work from home,” said Chelsey Jones, executive director of the Lardeau Valley Opportunity LINKS Society. “Improved connectivity throughout the Lardeau Valley will facilitate community development, and make a big difference in attracting and retaining residents and businesses in our communities.”

The Province has invested up to $259,600 through the Connecting British Columbia program, administered by Northern Development Initiative Trust, for the approximately $597,000 cost of the project. This investment is part of StrongerBC, B.C.’s Economic Recovery Plan to build the economy with an eye toward inclusive growth for communities throughout the province. Service provider Kaslo infoNet Society has contributed approximately $337,400.

“Broadband is becoming increasingly important to people in urban and rural areas alike. It’s essential for commerce, communication and community safety,” said Suzan Hewat, mayor of the Kaslo. “Residents and businesses in Kaslo and Area D now have access to connectivity at a level of service enjoyed by larger urban centres, thanks to the steady efforts of the Kaslo infoNet Society, which the Village of Kaslo have been proudly supporting for years.”

In March 2022, the governments of British Columbia and Canada announced a partnership to invest up to $830 million to support the expansion of high-speed internet services to all households in B.C. by 2027. The Connecting Communities BC program provides funding for projects to expand high-speed internet service access to rural and remote areas of the province. The plan to connect all households will level the playing field for British Columbians, ensuring better access to services and economic opportunities.

Quotes:

Isaac Maxfield, executive director and treasurer, Kaslo infoNet Society –

“Considering the communities reached by this project are in remote areas of the province, it is hard to overstate how transformative this connectivity is for people. Between this project and the earlier Kootenay Lake fibre backbone project funded by the Province and the Regional District of Central Kootenay, we are connecting rural communities in the Kootenay region like never before.”

Aimee Watson, Area D director and board chair, Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) –

“For remote and rural communities, connectivity has become an essential service for the overall well-being of people, for businesses and, most importantly, for managing emergencies. Communities throughout Electoral Area D in the RDCK have come to count on KiN for its ability to address their needs by providing reliable service and peace of mind to our remote residents.”

Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston –

“Access to high-speed internet services for rural and remote regions like ours opens us up to a world of possibilities. It makes it possible for people to stay in the communities they love while having access to services, resources, employment and education, and enables them to connect with others.”

Joel McKay, chief executive officer, Northern Development Initiative Trust –

“The completion of this broadband project is a significant milestone for these communities around northern Kootenay Lake and the 330 households in this area. Connectivity investments can have significant positive economic impact for both the region and province. Recent research suggests economic impacts can be 14 times the initial Provincial investment, and we are eager to see residents realize these benefits.”

Learn More:

Connectivity in B.C.: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc

StrongerBC: BC's Economic Plan: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/economic-plan/