Announcing the Big Sky Passenger Rail Annual Conference in Butte, August 9th
Rail advocates, federal, state, local, and tribal officials, host railroads convene to revitalize passenger rail service in Southern Montana and beyond.BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic Hotel Finlen in uptown Butte, Montana will serve as the backdrop for the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority’s (BSPRA) Third Annual Conference on Wednesday, August 9th. Located in the heart of America’s second largest historic district, passenger rail advocates from across the state and region will join federal, state, local, and tribal officials, representatives of host railroads and rail infrastructure experts focused on restoration, expansion, and enhancement of passenger rail service in Southern Montana and beyond. All are welcome and the proceedings will be live-streamed.
The passage of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) has created the first opportunity in decades to expand and improve passenger rail access and no region of the country is in more need than the Greater Northwest. Now is the time for rail advocates and policymakers to ensure that the “second rail revolution” doesn’t pass us by.
“It is only through regional collaboration and coordination with the host railroads and policymakers that we will achieve our goal of expanding and improving passenger rail service both here in Montana and throughout the region,” said BSPRA Chairman Dave Strohmaier. “And the presence at our conference of senior officials from the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak, Surface Transportation Board, other agencies, and host railroads shows that our efforts and voices are being taken very seriously.”
The conference will commence Wednesday with Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose and his team providing an update on the Amtrak Daily Long Distance Survey Study and what it means. The BSPRA monthly board meeting will take place midday and conclude with an evening gala dinner. We hope you can join us. To register, visit BSPRA Annual Conference
About the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA)
The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is a subdivision of state government and the largest transportation district in Montana. It was formed to re-establish safe, reliable, and sustainable passenger rail service across southern Montana and comprises 20 member counties and ex officio membership of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai, Crow, and Northern Cheyenne tribes, Amtrak, Montana Department of Transportation, and BNSF Railway. Passenger rail service through southern Montana ended 43 years ago with the loss of Amtrak’s North Coast Hiawatha and the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority believes that together we can bring it back. Learn more at bigskyrail.org.
For questions or interview requests, please contact BSPRA Chairman Dave Strohmaier at 406.529.5580 or dstrohmaier@bigskyrail.org; or BSPRA Executive Director Jess Peterson at jess@wssdc.com or by phone at 406.850.1592.
Dave Strohmaier
Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority
+1 406-529-5580
Dstrohmaier@bigskyrail.org
