Seven Women Unveils Empowering Fall 2023 Maternity Fashion Trends: Barbie Movie Inspires New Era
EINPresswire.com/ -- The eagerly awaited Barbie movie, featuring Margot Robbie, an advocate for feminism, evokes memories of women’s youth engaging with dolls, their vast array of outfits and petite shoes. Even though Mattel first introduced pregnant Barbie in 2002, it feels like a new era, or at least a new chapter: Empowering women remains a dynamic movement.
While Barbie's signature vivid pink may not be the colour trend for maternity wear this Fall, the subtler blush remains a staple for baby shower events. The Fall 2023 colour trend leans towards bold hues like Fir Green, Darkest Navy, and Claret, accompanied by the trusty classics - black, white, and charcoal. These shades characterize Seven Women's maternity essentials and festive garments for the 2023 holiday season.
Honouring passion for quality brands, this season signals a substantial resurgence of office presence. The need arises for maternity clothing that is cozy, refined, yet casual. The Meghan maternity dress is in luxurious caviar black, finished with elegant gold buttons to accentuate a minimalist aesthetic. Seven Women’s basic scoop tops are equipped with a sleek neckline and a fitted design that's both flattering as a standalone piece and professional when combined with a suit jacket.
As Fall approaches, new mothers adore Seven Women's latest addition to the exclusive collection - the Connor. This baby-wearing hoodie provides a cocoon for the baby, keeping them warm and close to the comforting rhythm of Mom's heartbeat in a baby carrier - a definite wellness boost for both mother and child.
As temperatures drop, maternity denim returns to center stage. The Fall selection includes maternity jeggings being the top seller due to their flattering accentuation of the pregnant figure, particularly the Rebel by Ripe Maternity. The reintroduction of maternity bootcut jeans stylishly accommodates curvier pregnancies. The straight-leg boyfriend jeans, and the newly popular "Mom Jean," showcased by Jennifer Connelly in Top Gun: Maverick, are also great for comfort. In addition, candy-coated slim jeans are anticipated to be a hit, elevating an expecting mom's party season look.
Evergreen staples for this season are an assortment of chunky maternity sweaters that also function as nursing wear post-birth and knee-length coatigans in Camel and Caviar, perfect for outdoor wear or office attire. While many knits are nursing wear post-pregnancy, some add a more sensual dimension to maternity wear. Consider the "Hey Lover" Cross Front Knit by BAE The Label in uplifting skyblue - a refreshing divergence from the darker seasonal trends.
Goto staples will be the plethora of chunky maternity sweaters that allow for nursing once the baby comes and knee-length coatigans in Camel and Caviar that can be worn as outerwear or to complete a look for the office. While many knits will offer nursing functionality after pregnancy, some offer a sexier side to maternity. Think sky blue – a welcome break from the darker side of the season's trends is the "Hey Lover" Cross Front Knit by BAE The Label.
About Seven Women
Seven Women is a leading maternity clothing store in Canada committed to helping women enjoy their pregnancy with the most comfortable and trendy clothes for every time of day and event.
Life continues when expecting. Seven Women prides itself on making women feel safe and secure and look fabulous and confident everywhere they go.
If you would like more information about this topic or any other news related to Seven Women and maternity fashion trends, please call 416-949-6687, visit https://www.sevenwomen.ca or contact info@sevenwoman.ca.
On behalf of Seven Women,
Stephanie Ingram
Alex Zertuche
