Read more about GBI Charges Savannah Man in Garden City Death Investigation

Garden City, GA (August 1, 2023) – The GBI has arrested andcharged Jalon Alexander Jackson, age 20, of Savannah, Georgia, with Murder and False Statements in relation to the death of Wayna Kevon Pringle, age 23.

On Monday, July 24, 2023, the GBI was requested by the Garden City Police Department to investigate Pringle’s death. Officers responded to a 911 call at The Pines Apartment Complex at 145 Priscilla D. Thomas Way, regarding shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found Pringle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They gave medical aid, but Pringle was pronounced dead on scene. A second gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and later released.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912–871–1121 or the Garden City Police Department at 912-966-7777. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at Submit Tips Online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

