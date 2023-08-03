OES Global Buys Building in Pompano Beach, Florida, and Moves HQ
OES Global Inc. has a long record of success in our state and Broward County, and we are proud to call the town of the City of Pompano Beach home.”POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Melissa Schechter, founder and CEO of OES Global Inc. today announced that it has purchased a 10,000+ sf building located at 1935 NW 18th Street, Pompano Beach, Florida 33069 that will serve as the company’s new headquarters, warehouse and showroom. The relocation of its corporate headquarters from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Pompano Beach, Florida, is effective immediately.
— Melissa Schechter, founder and CEO, OES Global Inc.
Schechter says, “We have a long record of success in our state and Broward County and are proud to call the town of the City of Pompano Beach home. We look forward to collaboration with our local community and many more years of success with our customer-centric team in our new headquarters.”
Founded in 2014, OES Global is a woman-owned $10 million+ multi-brand portfolio company of fast-growing B2B and B2G industrial supply eCommerce brands in the traffic control, parking and valet supply, as well as occupational hydration sectors, that sustains a high organic growth rate of 30%.
Traffic Cones For Less, its online traffic and parking brand, specializes in providing cones, delineators-posts-panels, signage, barricades and parking related products. Some best-known brands include JBC Safety Plastic, Cortina and Lakeside Plastics.
SD2K Valet, its online valet parking brand, specializes in providing podiums, umbrellas, key boxes, vertical sign panels and accessories.
Hydration Depot, its online occupational hydration brand, specializes in keeping North America’s industrial workforce cool and hydrated. Some best-known brands include Gatorade, Sqwincher and Propel, as well as others.
Customer-centric OES Global meets the unique needs of thousands of clients in the construction, hospitality, aviation, education, valet and parking segments, as well as hundreds of governmental and industrial clients. The company’s hyper-competitive advantages include co-innovation, proprietary technology, exclusive and high-quality products, low prices, low minimum free freight orders and fast shipping from its distribution facilities located throughout North America.
About OES Global Inc.
OES Global Inc., a woman-owned company that operates and manages a diverse portfolio of B2B and B2G eCommerce niche industrial supply brands, generates more than $10 million in annual revenue. OES Global brands, Traffic Cones For Less, SD2K Valet, Hydration Depot, and many more, specialize in the traffic control, parking and valet supply, as well as occupational hydration sectors. By leveraging ARSEN, a proprietary customer-facing graphics technology, and a carefully curated selection of exclusive best-in-class products, OES Global delivers exceptional value to its clients. Founded in 2014 by Melissa Schechter, OES Global is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, and strategically operates distribution facilities throughout North America. As a WBENC-certified company, OES Global takes great pride in being part of a community that promotes diversity and fosters opportunities for women. For more information, visit https://www.OESGlobalinc.com
