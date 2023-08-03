Colombian Travellers – Top 10 Most Visited Countries – according to Visited App

Travel App, Visited has published top travel trends for Colombian Travellers

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visited travel app, has over 1.7 million users across the globe and is translated in over 30 languages. The travel app allows users to map their journeys, pick popular destinations they wish to visit, to see personal travel stats and discover new destinations by swiping pictures of places. The travel app can be downloaded on iOS or Android.



According to the travel app Visited , Colombia is in 75th in the world to visit. With the average users having been to 18 countries in the world.

The most wished for country is Australia, with 45% of users having it as a “want” destination. While the most visited country in the world is France, with its capital Paris, ranking most popular among travelers, which for Colombian travellers is only in 3rd spot.

Visited App has recently published the top 10 most visited countries from Colombia. The list includes:

1) USA

2) Spain

3) France

4) Mexico

5) Italy

6) Panama

7) Germany

8) Argentina

9) United Kingdom

10) Peru

“Most surprising country to be ranked first is the United States, due to the need for a travel visa. France, is also surprising, because it is the most visited country in the world, however, it is in third place for Colombian travellers,” said Anna Kayfitz, Founder of The Visited App.

For those looking for more travel stats, you can download the travel report . This report highlights how many countries travellers around the world visit, want to visit, and lists all the popular destinations.

About Visited App:

Visited app, allows users to create their very own Personalized map with past and future travels, by countries, regions and/or cities. The map can be shared or printed by a professional print shop and mailed straight to your house.

For those looking to track their goals against their travel bucket list, the app offers ways to map your goals, see personalized stats and progress as well as get inspired with new destinations.

Users can discover new destinations, experiences and places of interest based on the travel list feature. The feature which popular travel lists such as art museums, capitals of the world, world wonders, culinary experiences, most popular beaches, national parks and ancient sites.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com.

To download the app for free, you can find Visited on iOS and Android .

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company; Visited is its most popular app. For inspiration on travel destinations, travel stats and the latest travel news, follow Visited's Travel Blog .