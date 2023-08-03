Links to Freedom Golf Foundation has joined NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
This adaptive golf program helps veterans deal with life-changing events and injuries.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)’s MVO Task Force has accepted Links to Freedom Golf Foundation as the newest member to its roster of organizations created to support veteran heroes and military members. The foundation joined the Military & Veterans Organization Task Force in part to further spread its mission of providing injured military members, disabled veterans and family members with an adaptive golf program to help restore a sense of independence and personal freedom following life-changing events and injuries.
Instruction for the foundation’s golf program is led by PGA and LPGA professionals who provide lessons and related assistance for veteran heroes and caregivers. The program is meant to support significant physical, emotional and social recovery in conjunction with immediate family members and other supporters.
One of the most notable outcomes of the Links to Freedom Golf’s success is the documented prevention and preemption of harmful behavior from self-inflicted injuries to suicides since the organization was created in 2008. It uses golf as a therapeutic tool to engage the veteran warrior in a friendly, relaxing and no-pressure social environment.
Links to Freedom hosts several golf-related programs and tournaments throughout the year from Maryland to Georgia to the state of Washington, and many locations in between. It relies on financial donors and volunteers to support its mission. There is no cost to participants or family members.
Links to Freedom Chairman Rob Koon, Lt Col (Ret), USAF is excited about the partnership with NVBDC and says it is one example of the type of force multiplier that provides significant value to the organization. “There is nothing better than seeing our nation’s Heroes find happiness and restoration of critical connections with family and friends,” Koon says.
“Along with the Links to Freedom staff, PGA/LPGA Golf Professionals, and the scores of dedicated volunteers, we’ve been able to make a difference in several thousands of wounded and disabled veterans and their families. We promise to honor that support every day.”
The foundation started the Links to Freedom PROJECT as a way to help share the stories of warrior heroes publicly. By hearing the stories of these individuals and the impact the foundation and golf program has had on them, the foundation helps to create a sense of urgency for its efforts among members of the public.
“Every participant in the foundation may not be a great golfer but they are a hero worth of our support and assistance,” says U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director. “We’re proud to have Links to Freedom as a member of our task force because the positive impact the foundation has on the veteran community is profound.”
Visit www.linkstofreedom.org to learn more about Links to Freedom Golf Foundation.
About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)
NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found about the NVBDC at www.nvbdc.org
About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force at www.nvbdctaskforce.org
